Nanoswitch®: Design cooperation between IQ Structures and Hueck Folien
Coloured optical security features make it easy to distinguish the original from the fake
The authentication is entertaining, fast and unambiguous, with great potential for attractive designs.”HUSINEC, MIDDLE BOHEMIA, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 20, 1969, more than 500 million people around the world watched the Moonlanding, the “great leap for mankind”.
— Robert Dvorak, Managing Director, IQ Structures
This was a technical feat that opened new horizons for humanity. 55 years later, IQ Structures and Hueck Folien pay homage to this historic event with a unique design to ring in a new era of banknote security stripe solutions.
New state-of-the-art security solution for banknotes: Nanoswitch®
Humans’ senses have always been the elementary tools for our perception of reality. The more senses we involve, the more intense the perception. Nanoswitch® addresses the two most distinctive ones – sight and touch – combining color with a 3D object.
The visual attraction of the transforming 3D-color object together with the unexpected haptic experience gives Nanoswitch® unique authentication properties. “The authentication is entertaining, fast and unambiguous, with great potential for attractive designs”, says Robert Dvořák, Managing Director of IQ Structures.
The integration of nanofabricated optical security elements with partial ColorSwitch™ provides Nanoswitch® with extraordinary resistance to counterfeiting and imitation, creating the highest level of banknote protection.
Color-switching nanostructures
ColorSwitch™ by Hueck Folien offers six vibrant color shift variations that provide an intuitive security feature in movement as design elements are highlighted. The shades are based on high-precision thin-film technology and change color when the banknote is tilted. Nanoengineered optical structures, developed by IQ Structures, provide a distinctive visual appearance and maximum security.
Design cooperation Nanovista™
When the partner of the most secure currencies collaborates with the most innovative technology partner, and 30 years of experience meet advanced nanofabrication, the result is Nanovista™ - unique features and support right from the design stage to the finished banknote. “Our aim is to create the most advanced and safest banknote solution in the world”, states Michael Ritschewald, Business Development Manager at Hueck Folien.
“There is hardly anything more valued by a country than its national currency. One third of the world’s currencies already bear the high-security solutions from Hueck Folien. Together with IQ Structures, we are breaking new ground in banknote protection”, says Martin Bergsmann, CEO of Hueck Folien.
“We are proud to use our nanofabrication technologies to develop solutions which will significantly increase the attractiveness and protection of upcoming banknotes”, reports Tomáš Těthal, CEO of IQS Group.
About IQ Structures
IQ Structures is a first-class supplier of anti-counterfeiting protection based on nanostructures. It protects more than a billion documents every year, delivering cutting-edge anti-counterfeiting solutions to protect identity documents, banknotes, and valuables for countries all around the world.
The company received several prestigious international awards for excellence and scientific innovation, and is a regular IHMA Excellence in Holography winner. Located within the highly secure premises of a research site in Řež near Prague, Czechia, IQ Structures holds all the relevant quality and security standard certifications.
IQ Structures is a member of IQS Group - "Architects in the nanoworld", a scientific, research, and manufacturing organization focused on controlled nanostructures. Backed by 20 years of experience, IQS Group has built extensive research capacities, holds multiple patents, and operates in a range of industries from security to lighting, and from medicine to new construction materials.
About Hueck Folien
One third of the world’s currencies already bear the high-security threads and foils of Hueck Folien, including the EURO and the SWISS FRANC. The company is a trusted partner to central banks, who protect their currencies against counterfeiting with Hueck Folien’s high-security solutions.
The threads and foils can be efficiently processed by all security paper mills around the world. Hueck Folien has been collaborating with them for more than 30 years.
Since 1970, Hueck Folien stands for stability, quality, and innovative strength. With their passion for excellence, 300 employees are contributing to an ongoing success story. The company develops and manufactures its high-quality product solutions exclusively in the heart of Europe, and is continuously investing in new technologies to achieve environmentally neutral production by 2035.
Nanoswitch® is a product trademark resulting from a design cooperation between IQ Structures and Hueck Folien. The common cooperation brand is Nanovista™.
Veronika Motalíková
IQ Structures
+420 603 327 556
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube