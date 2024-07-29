JCG Tax & Advisory Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence and Expansion
JCG Tax & Advisory celebrates a decade of growth, expanding from one location to seven, offering comprehensive accounting and tax services nationwide.
We are proud of our ten-year journey, marked by hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of our clients. Here's to many more years of success.”EL DORADO SPRINGS, MO, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JCG Tax & Advisory Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence and Expansion
JCG Tax & Advisory, a trusted name in accounting, tax preparation, and advisory services, is thrilled to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Founded a decade ago as CPA Firm 417 in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, by Cory Gayman, JCG has grown from a single location in Cedar County to a multi-state operation with seven locations and a nationwide reach through remote services.
A Decade of Service and Growth
Over the past ten years, JCG has become synonymous with exceptional customer service and expert accounting solutions. From individuals to businesses and even other accounting firms, JCG’s comprehensive services have been instrumental in helping clients achieve their financial goals. The firm’s dedication to providing top-notch Midwest customer service has enabled it to expand into three states and offer white-label services for accounting firms across the country.
Services That Meet Diverse Needs
JCG’s extensive range of services includes:
• Year-End Taxes
• Bookkeeping
• Oil and Gas Accounting
• Personal Tax Returns
• Accounting and Bookkeeping
• Payroll Services
• Accounting and Tax Consulting
• Tax Strategies
• Business Tax Strategies
• Nonprofit Taxes
• Inheritance, Estate, and Trust Services
Whether it’s managing personal finances or complex business accounting needs, JCG has been the go-to resource for clients for a decade.
A Message from Our Founder
Cory Gayman, the visionary founder of JCG Tax and Advisory, remains at the helm of the organization. Reflecting on the firm’s journey, Gayman shared:
“We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in the last ten years. Our expansion and success are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team and the unwavering support of our clients. Our roots in El Dorado Springs are strong, and I am passionate about continuing to grow our services and impact. It’s been an honor to serve our community and clients nationwide, and I look forward to many more years of success.”
Thank You to Our Community and Team
JCG’s achievements would not have been possible without the loyal support of its community, clients, and dedicated team members. The firm extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to its success over the past decade.
Looking Forward
As JCG Tax & Advisory looks ahead to the future, the commitment to providing exceptional service remains steadfast. The firm will continue to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients.
For more information about JCG Tax & Advisory and its services, please visit www.jcgcpafirm.com.
About JCG Tax & Advisory
Founded in 2014 in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, JCG has grown into a trusted provider of accounting, tax preparation, and advisory services. With seven locations across three states and a nationwide reach through remote services, JCG offers a comprehensive range of solutions for individuals and businesses, including specialized services for the oil and gas industry, nonprofits, and more.
