DoHS Hires First Statewide Intellectual and Developmental Disability Coordinator

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan File to our team,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “Her extensive experience and dedication to behavioral health will be invaluable as we work to enhance services and support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the state.”

As IDD Coordinator, File will spearhead a pilot project for community engagement specialists tailored to IDD to facilitate community discharge placements. She will continue the implementation of Project ECHO with WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities, providing a platform to assist providers in learning new information and skills. Additionally, File will offer leadership to ensure the Department’s mission, values, and outcomes are achieved statewide.

“I am honored to take on this role and look forward to working with the community, providers, and stakeholders to improve and expand services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in West Virginia,” said Susan File, DoHS Statewide Intellectual and Developmental Disability Coordinator.

File brings over 22 years of experience in the behavioral health field. She previously served as a behavioral health program manager for the Office of Inspector General (OIG), overseeing all State-licensed behavioral health facilities and acting as a liaison between the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC) and DoHS’s Bureau for Medical Services (BMS) and other bureaus.

Most recently, File served as the president of File Consulting, LLC, a consulting business focused on behavioral health and improving quality assurance and compliance for agencies. She also served as executive director of a privately-owned, nonprofit licensed behavioral health center. File has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from West Virginia State University.

File will report to Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders, in the Office of the Cabinet Secretary. Her first day is Monday, July 29, 2024.