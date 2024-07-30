Cancer Help Desk Forms Medical Advisory Board to Enhance Patient Support Services
Leading experts join Cancer Help Desk to enhance access to care and support for cancer patients.
Working with our esteemed medical advisors allows us to create vital services and tools that help individuals access testing and treatment options they may not be aware of.”BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Help Desk is pleased to announce the formation of its Medical Advisory Board, comprised of leading medical and oncology experts dedicated to improving access to care. This initiative aligns with our mission to provide personalized education, resources, and treatment choices to anyone dealing with a cancer diagnosis.
“Cancer Help Desk is focused on the unpaved roads to equitable care. Collaborating with our esteemed board of medical advisors allows us to consistently develop the essential guidance and tools that individuals require to comprehend available options, particularly in accessing biomarker testing and clinical trials,” says Cancer Help Desk CEO, Rebecca Driscoll.
Leading the Board:
Dr. Ramy Ibrahim and Dr. Ken Bloom, who also serve on our Board of Directors, will lead the medical advisory board. Their leadership and vast oncology expertise will be instrumental in driving Cancer Help Desk’s initiatives focused on access to biomarker testing and clinical trial access.
Board Members:
Ramy Ibrahim, MD: Dr. Ibrahim is a prominent figure in immuno-oncology drug development, having served as chief medical officer at the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. He has been instrumental in the development of several breakthrough cancer therapies, including ipilimumab (Yervoy) and nivolumab (Opdivo), during his tenure at Bristol-Myers Squibb. He is the Chief Medical and Strategy Officer at Georgiamune, where he continues to pioneer innovative cancer and autoimmune disease treatments. Dr. Ibrahim stated, “I am honored to be a part of the Cancer Help Desk Medical Advisory Board. It's thrilling to work alongside such a talented team of experts to create groundbreaking strategies that will enable cancer patients to have access to cutting-edge treatments regardless of their geographic location or socioeconomic status.”
Ken Bloom, MD: Dr. Bloom brings over 35 years of experience in pathology, oncology, telemedicine, and bioinformatics. He has held significant leadership roles, including Head of Pathology at Nucleai, Chief Medical Officer of Advanced Pathology and Genomic Services at Invicro and Ambry Genetics, and President and Head of Oncology and Immunotherapy at Human Longevity Inc. His extensive background in developing and commercializing cancer diagnostics and treatments will be invaluable to the board. "I am deeply privileged to be involved in this important endeavor. The efforts of Cancer Help Desk are paramount for patients, and I am eager to play a part in realizing the goal of closing the disparities in access to cancer care,” said Dr. Ken Bloom.
Shaalan Beg, MD: Dr. Beg is the Vice President of Oncology at Science 37, overseeing decentralized clinical trial programs. He previously served as Medical Director for the Clinical Research Office at the Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center and as Director of Gastrointestinal (GI) Medical Oncology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. His experience in clinical trial design and execution, particularly in GI cancers, enhances our board’s ability to innovate in patient care and research.
Minas Chrysopoulo, MD FACS: Dr. Minas Chrysopoulo is a board-certified plastic surgeon and microsurgeon, and renowned expert in breast reconstruction and patient advocacy. As the President of PRMA Plastic Surgery and the founder of the Breast Advocate App, Dr. Chrysopoulo has dedicated his career to empowering patients with personalized treatment options and enhancing their quality of life. His extensive experience and commitment to patient-centered care make him a valuable addition to the Cancer Help Desk medical advisory board.
Rebecca Previs, MD: Dr. Previs is a board-certified gynecologic oncologist with expertise in women’s health, precision medicine, and early-phase clinical trials. She has a strong background in evaluating the immune contexture of molecularly characterized uterine cancers and how biomarkers can inform prognosis and treatment response. Dr. Previs has served on national clinical trial committees and continues to mentor the next generation of oncologists and scientists.
Harmeet Dhani, MD, MBA, MSc: Dr. Dhani serves as Medical Director at a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in liquid biopsy for early cancer detection. With expertise in HPB surgery and abdominal transplant, Dr. Dhani focuses on improving patient care from early detection through to surgical outcomes, driving medical innovation to enhance diagnostic techniques and treatment methodologies. His dedication to enhancing cancer care is recognized through prestigious awards, including the Emerging Liver Scholar Award and the Young Investigator Award from the American Transplant Congress.
Dr. Srini Pillay, MD: Dr. Pillay is a world-renowned psychiatrist, brain researcher, and founder of Reulay, specializing in the application of cutting-edge mindset-based neurotechnology to enhance mental well-being. With over two decades of experience in both academic and clinical settings, including being involved with medication trials, Dr. Pillay's innovative work has significantly advanced our understanding of the brain's role in resilience and mental health. As a valued member of the Cancer Help Desk medical advisory board, he brings unparalleled expertise in neuroscience and mental health to support and empower cancer patients. In addition, he has regularly consulted to investment companies looking at drugs in early development for cancer, heart disease, neurodegenerative disease and other medical illnesses.
Diverse Expertise:
The advisory board has been thoughtfully diversified to include individuals with expertise across various aspects of oncology. Their passion for innovative strategies that provide a desperately needed supportive framework in patient communities is just as crucial as their expertise.
Commitment to Our Mission:
The formation of this advisory board represents a significant step towards achieving our goals and upholding our mission. We look forward to the valuable contributions of our board members as we continue to expand our services and impact.
About Cancer Help Desk:
Cancer Help Desk combines compassion, expert knowledge, and evidence-based science to offer personalized education, resources, and treatment choices to anyone dealing with cancer. We act as a neutral liaison, bringing people with cancer, oncology providers, and researchers together to dynamically improve cancer care. We do this with urgency, respect, and transparency. Please find us at www.cancerhelpdesk.org, or follow us on Instagram (@mycancerhelpdesk), Facebook (@mycancerhelpdesk), and LinkedIn.
