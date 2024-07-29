New Head of Restructuring Group
Chesterfield promotes new head of Restructuring GroupNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chesterfield Faring Ltd is pleased to announce that Jordan Shrier, a decade long Senior Vice President of the company, has been promoted to President of the Special Situations & Capital Restructuring Group (Group). The Group has been in existence since March 2007. The Group completed well over $10.0 billion in capital restructuring over the term. Individual Sizes start at $2.0 million up to large portfolios to $3.0 billion.
The Group has its own dedicated capital to provide gap financing, purchase defaulted first mortgage loans, and provide note on note financing. Powered by over 100 HNW investors, no size is too small or too large. If you have a mortgage maturity or simply need a capital infusion, we can help. Services apply in the continental US only.
All inquiries should be made to Jordan. jordan@chesterfieldfaringltd.
About Chesterfield. Formed March 2006, Chesterfield is a boutique commercial real estate investment bank located in Midtown Manhattan. Main fields of endeavor include i) capital restructuring, ii) direct investment in commercial real estate debt & equities, iii) acquiring control positions in commercial real estate operating companies, & iv) capital markets services for third party debt & equity financing.
