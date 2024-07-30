Submit Release
Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills Successfully Completes Bre Tiesi's Tattoo Removal with Outstanding Results"

Dr. Simon Ourian at Epione Beverly Hills successfully completes Bre Tiesi's tattoo removal, showcasing advanced techniques and outstanding results.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epione Beverly Hills is proud to announce the successful completion of Bre Tiesi’s tattoo removal treatment by renowned aesthetic doctor, Dr. Simon Ourian. Bre Tiesi, a well-known model and television personality, entrusted Dr. Ourian with the delicate task of removing her unwanted tattoos, and the results have been outstanding.

Dr. Simon Ourian, the founder of Epione Beverly Hills, is globally recognized for his expertise in non-invasive aesthetic procedures. His innovative techniques and cutting-edge technology have made him the go-to expert for many high-profile clients, including some of the world’s most famous celebrities.

Tattoo removal is a complex procedure that requires precision and expertise. At Epione, Dr. Simon Ourian utilizes advanced laser technology to ensure the safest and most effective treatment. The procedure is designed to minimize discomfort and recovery time while achieving optimal results.

“We are delighted with the success of Bre Tiesi’s tattoo removal,” said Dr. Simon Ourian. “At Epione, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest level of care and the latest advancements in aesthetic treatments. It’s always rewarding to see our clients’ satisfaction and confidence restored.”

Epione Beverly Hills continues to set the standard in aesthetic treatments, offering a wide range of services, including laser skin resurfacing, dermal fillers, and non-surgical body contouring. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Dr. Simon Ourian and his team remain at the forefront of the aesthetics industry.

For more information about Epione Beverly Hills and their services, please visit www.epione.com.

Simon Ourian
Epione Medical Corporation
