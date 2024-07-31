Introducing The Wisconsin Way: Successful Leadership Programs for the Midwest
A collaboration initiative between Wisconsin-based coaches to serve Wisconsin-based companies on the values of the Midwest.MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wisconsin Way, a groundbreaking collaboration of Wisconsin-based coaches, is thrilled to announce its official launch on August 21, 2024, at the Wantable Cafe in Milwaukee. This innovative initiative is dedicated to serving Wisconsin companies by harnessing the unique strengths and values of the Midwest.
By uniting a team of experienced coaches with deep roots in the state, The Wisconsin Way offers a distinctive approach to leadership development and organizational culture. Our focus on the core Midwest values of mindfulness, dedication, and perseverance sets us apart and enables us to deliver tailored solutions that resonate with Wisconsin businesses.
“We believe that Wisconsin companies possess immense potential,” said Dr. Oliver Degnan, co-founder of The Wisconsin Way. “By combining our expertise with the authentic spirit of the Midwest, we can help organizations thrive and achieve their goals.”
Join us for our launch event on August 21st from 4-6 pm as we unveil our vision for the future of work in Wisconsin and explore how we can empower your business. Hear from our co-founders, Dr. Oliver Degnan, Sara Junio, and Kyle Buerger, as they discuss "The Future of Work in Wisconsin in the Era of AI."
The Wisconsin Way is committed to helping Wisconsin businesses:
-Attract and retain top talent: By aligning with Midwest values, we create a compelling employee experience that resonates with Wisconsin workers.
-Enhance employee engagement and retention: Our coaching programs foster a positive work environment and reduce burnout, leading to increased job
satisfaction and loyalty.
-Develop strong leadership: We equip executives with the skills to inspire and lead high-performing teams, driving organizational success.
-Our services include personalized coaching, workshops, and webinars, all designed to maximize the potential of your business and your employees.
About The Wisconsin Way
The Wisconsin Way is a collaborative initiative of Wisconsin-based coaches dedicated to serving Wisconsin companies. By leveraging the core values of the Midwest, we provide leadership development and organizational culture solutions that drive results.
Make sure you RSVP for this exciting launch event.
Dr Oliver Degnan, Kyle Buerger, and Sara Junio
The Wisconsin Way
inquiry@wi-way.com