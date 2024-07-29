Local Programs, Program Directors Vie for Top Main Street Awards

The Oklahoma Main Street Center announced today the finalists for Main Street Program of the Year and the Watonga Bob Shoemaker Award. All finalists will be honored and the winners announced during the 34th annual Main Street Awards Banquet on September 24th at 6:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City.

“To oversee a Main Street program is hard work and our local program directors do an outstanding job of leading people, managing resources and directing the initiatives set forth by their boards of directors,” said Buffy Skee, State Director of the Oklahoma Main Street Center. “We are happy to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and excellence of these accomplished local programs and individuals committed to revitalizing and enhancing their Main Streets, showcasing the continued prosperity of our towns and cities.”

The Main Street Program of the Year award will recognize the top local program in the state. The programs earning national accreditation from Main Street America and the most quality assurance points during the 2023 calendar year are invited to submit a short essay in support of their selection to be Main Street Program of the Year. A panel of outsides judges review the essays to determine the winner. The programs (in alphabetical order) earning top honors include:

Altus

Cherokee

Enid

Ponca City

Pryor

Sapulpa

Stockyards City

Tahlequah

Woodward, and

Yukon

In addition, the Watonga Bob Shoemaker Award, given to the outstanding program director of the year, will also be recognized at the banquet. A local program director must first be nominated by their own board of directors. The nomination is based on 10 different categories of leadership, communication, etc. Ratings by their peers from across the state and state staff are also considered. Those nominees include:

Vicki Davis, Yukon 66 Main Street;

Maci Graves, Ponca City Main Street; and

Jamie Hale, Tahlequah Main Street.

The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the banquet will go on sale August 1. For more information about the banquet or to purchase tickets please visit www.okmsf.org/awards-banquet.html#/.