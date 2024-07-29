Investing the Arts of Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a $2 million grant to the Patchogue Arts Council (PAC) for the construction of a new, multi-disciplinary, cultural arts center on Main Street in East Patchogue. This $3.5 million project is part of a broader $47 million downtown revitalization effort to redevelop the former Mediterranean Manor site into housing. The cultural arts center is also supported by an $800,000 Suffolk County Jumpstart grant.

“Investing in the arts is investing in our community,” Governor Hochul said. “The new cultural arts center will be a cornerstone for creativity and education, enhancing the vibrant cultural fabric of Patchogue and providing a space for artists and the community to thrive.”

The Patchogue Cultural Arts Center is a product of collaborative efforts involving local government, business partners, and community stakeholders. A notable aspect of this collaboration is its link to the Greybarn Housing Project. As part of the overlay zone requirements, land was set aside for public benefit, which the Town of Brookhaven determined to be ideal for PAC. As part of the project, 20 percent of the 91 units will be set aside for workforce and affordable housing including for those with developmental disabilities in consultation with the Suffolk County Planning Department and pursuant to a resolution of the Suffolk County planning Commission.

Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri said, “This funding will not only enhance our local arts scene but also contribute to the economic and social vitality of the Greater Patchogue Community and its surrounding areas.”

Brookhaven Deputy Town Supervisor Neil Foley said, “This project is a testament to what we can achieve when public and private sectors work together. The new center will be a hub for cultural and community activities, benefiting residents and visitors alike.”

PAC Executive Director Beth Giacummo said, “We are beyond words and so thankful for the support from Governor Hochul and Suffolk County, which will help bring our vision for a comprehensive cultural center to life. This center will elevate the arts community in countless ways and foster a greater sense of togetherness in Patchogue. This funding will make the arts available and accessible to our growing community. It will exponentially advance PAC's capacity to serve, create opportunity, and support for L.I creatives and beyond.”

PAC Board of Trustees President Lori Devlin said, “The new center will further solidify Patchogue’s reputation as a vibrant cultural hub. We look forward to the positive impact this will have on our community.”

Greybarn Housing Project Managing Partner Gregg Rechler said, “It is always important for Rechler Equity to incorporate public art in all of our projects. This is an amazing way to support a vital organization in the community and we thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership. We could not be more excited to bring our Greybarn brand of luxury homes to the East Patchogue community and provide quality housing to an already-bustling downtown.”

The new cultural arts center is expected to attract thousands of visitors annually, contributing to the local economy and enriching the cultural landscape of Long Island. Governor Hochul continues to make record investments to grow New York’s national-leading arts and cultural sector. The FY 2025 Enacted Budget includes over $80 million for NYSCA general operating support to non-profit organizations and individual artists, and another $80 million in capital funding to allow NYSCA to offer an additional round of grants for projects of all sizes, ranging from $50,000 to $10 million. The FY 2025 Enacted Budget also establishes two new programs to empower artists to take stage in the State’s continued economic growth – Cultivating Havens for the Arts through Regional Murals (CHARM NY), which will fund the design and installation of public murals in communities across New York; and the “State of the Arts” Fellowship Program, which will place artist fellows at State agencies to advance public policy goals through creative approaches.

The mission of the Patchogue Arts Council is to ambitiously educate, support, and elevate the arts community. Since its inception, PAC has been a driving force in revitalizing Patchogue through exhibitions and innovative programming that emphasize community engagement. For more information about the Patchogue Arts Council and upcoming events, visit their website at www.patchoguearts.org.