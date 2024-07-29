New Book Release: The Promise(s) of America - Exceptional read, Powerful subject matter & extremely Motivating

Time to be curious and active about our body politic. This book takes you there with facts, reasons and why the time is now.

There is not going to be a transformation in the status quo unless the majority of us get involved in some form or fashion” — Michael L. Cunningham

New Book Release: America needs our help to reach its PROMISE. You will be enlightened, reminded and energized after just reading the intro. Once finished you will step up and rise to the occasion.It's about the power of the vote, the power of perspective. "If we continue to accept what we get, we'll keep getting what we got". History plays a role in shaping the future and cannot/should not be ignored. True change usually follows turbulent, unexpected events that force conversation and conscience. We are there! The solution is the acts and efforts we put forth as citizens of this great and flawed nation. This book gives subtle and not so subtle reminders of the grit, determination and effort required to make the changes necessary to keep this nations "promises". Opinions alone will not sway the masses. There are factual charts, graphs and illustrations that support the opinions in this publication. You cannot read this book and not be enlightened and motivated to rise above yourself for a greater cause!"What you do matters, what you don't do matters"45 plus years working in corporate America. 35 of those years in middle/senior management positions for two fortune 500 companies. Life coach, mentor, confidant and always a sponge looking to absorb additional knowledge. Well rounded, well-spoken and full of life experience. Passionate about writing, making a difference and not just being an ornament on the tree of life. Spiritually grounded and active in the political process for uplifting all Americans. Numerous awards for my work and volunteering efforts and though important, what I do going forward is more important. I am determined as I have been my entire life to leave a positive mark on my family, community and my country. The PROMISE(S) of AMERICA is twofold. It is about the promises that America made to all its citizens, where America has fallen short and why. What can be done to rectify the broken and not completed promises. Also, the book is about the overall promise that America had back in 1774 and still has today in spite of her flaws. It chronicles the role that "we the people" had and still have in shaping this experiment called democracy. It provides factual information that tells a story and provides some "hearty suggestions" to make it better for all.

The Promise(s) of America