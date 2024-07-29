Hosted.com Elevates Web Hosting with Continued CloudLinux Partnership
"CloudLinux has been an instrumental partner in our mission to offer the most secure and reliable web hosting," said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted.com, a prominent provider of Web Hosting services, continues its long-standing partnership with CloudLinux, a frontrunner in server optimization, security, and stability solutions.
This collaboration elevates hosting performance and security for Hosted.com's clients, reinforcing their commitment to delivering an unparalleled hosting environment that is both secure and high-performing.
CloudLinux is a commercial Linux distribution operating system that prioritizes server stability, security, and resource efficiency. It goes beyond being a simple operating system. Built specifically for the demands of web hosting environments, it allows hosting companies to provide a solid, high-performing foundation for their customers' websites.
With a team of dedicated Linux experts, CloudLinux has established itself as a pioneer in creating stable, secure server platforms for hosting companies and data centers globally.
It has become a popular choice for providers because it optimizes resource allocation and isolates individual accounts. This effectively solves many common problems associated with hosting, such as resource overload and other potential issues from one user impacting others.
"CloudLinux has been an instrumental partner in our mission to offer the most secure and reliable web hosting," said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. "Their innovative technology allows us to not only guarantee exceptional uptime but also optimize resource allocation and further heighten security, leading to a faster, safer, and an all-round improved experience for our customers."
CloudLinux's innovations have not only improved stability and security but have also allowed hosting providers to maximize server resources. This often increases the number of accounts they can host on a single server without sacrificing performance.
Hosted.com's integration of CloudLinux's advanced features into their server infrastructure offers customers an optimized hosting experience. This infrastructure is designed to deliver consistent performance and uptime, providing a stable foundation for websites of all types.
The benefits of CloudLinux extend far beyond just uptime. Here's how this powerful platform elevates the user experience for Hosted.com’s customers:
Resource Partitioning
CloudLinux's revolutionary Lightweight Virtualized Environments (LVEs) create secure containers for each user, ensuring fair and predictable server resource allocation and distribution.
Partitioning prevents a single website from monopolizing resources (CPU, RAM, and bandwidth) and negatively affecting others, effectively eliminating the "noisy neighbor" problem common in some hosting environments.
This translates to consistently fast loading times, regardless of traffic spikes leading to an improved user experience, and potential SEO (Search Engine Optimization) benefits. By helping negate resource overuse and server overloads, CloudLinux helps Hosted.com maintain an impressive 99.9% uptime guarantee.
Enhanced Security
CloudLinux actively helps safeguard both servers and websites with a comprehensive suite of features for multi-layered security. This includes tools that prevent unauthorized script execution, harden the server environment against potential attacks, and isolate individual websites, preventing security breaches on one site from affecting others.
Additionally, CloudLinux uses CageFS a virtualized file system, which creates a private file structure for each user, reducing the risk of cross-site contamination and unauthorized access attempts.
Control and Flexibility
CloudLinux allows website owners to choose the specific version of PHP required for their site. This flexibility ensures compatibility with various web applications and frameworks, such as WordPress.
Furthermore, CloudLinux seamlessly integrates with major control panels, including cPanel. This ensures smooth web hosting, domain, and site management for users, both those familiar with them already and new users.
Hosted.com's web and WordPress hosting solutions leverage the full potential of CloudLinux. This translates to a secure, reliable, and performance-driven environment for businesses of all sizes.
By incorporating CloudLinux's cutting-edge technology, Hosted.com lets its clients focus on their business needs with the peace of mind that comes with reliable, secure hosting.
About Hosted.com
Specializing in providing reliable, high-performance hosting, Hosted.com's Web hosting includes cPanel and WordPress Hosting plans, along with simplified Domain Registration. The company is dedicated to delivering superior performance, security, and customer support to help businesses thrive and grow.
About Wayne Diamond
Wayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted.com, brings over two decades of experience in the domain name and website hosting industry. His leadership has been instrumental in positioning Hosted.com as an innovator in web hosting and domain registration services.
