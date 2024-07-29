Switch4Good Founder, Olympic Medalist Dotsie Bausch to Starbucks Leadership: Drop the Dairy-free Upcharge
Evidence-based nonprofit Switch4Good worked with a corporate employee and current and former Partners to inform a letter to Starbucks corporate leadership
Starbucks has an ethical and legal obligation to be honest and transparent about their business practices.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switch4Good founder and Olympic medalist Dotsie Bausch worked with a Starbucks corporate employee as well as current and former baristas, shift managers, and store managers to gain insight into Starbucks Leadership's inner mechanisms for reporting on the company's climate goals, assessing an upcharge for dairy-free milk on a location-by-location basis, and how their progress on achieving environmental goals is presented to the public.
Switch4Good consulted with current and former Partners in support of research that went into a letter to Starbucks’ Senior Leadership, including Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan, requesting the cessation of the dairy-free milk upcharge.
The letter, informed by the experiences and revelations from current and former Partners, urges Starbucks leadership to remove the dairy-free milk upcharge to showcase a more equitable and just approach to treating customers of all dietary needs with respect, which is in line with the inclusivity that Starbucks presents itself to the public and its Partners.
“As a multi-national public corporation, Starbucks has an ethical and legal obligation to be honest and transparent about their business practices,” Bausch, the founder and executive director of Switch4Good, said.
Switch4Good team members have been engaging in conversations with Starbucks employees and customers throughout Seattle-area Starbucks locations, discussing the dairy-free milk upcharge and the company's climate goals.
To date, Switch4Good has successfully nudged Starbucks to drop the upcharge in the UK, Chile, France, and throughout most of Europe.
To learn more about Switch4Good’s latest efforts, or to schedule an interview with Dotsie Bausch, contact jamieb@switch4good.org.
About Switch4Good
Switch4Good is an evidence-based nonprofit that advocates for a dairy-free world and plant-based living. Founded in 2018 by Olympic medalist Dotsie Bausch, Switch4Good partnered with health experts, athletes, and the International Olympic Committee to write the first playbook for plant-based athletes titled “Let the Plant-based Games Begin.” The organization teamed up with Washington legislators to introduce the ADD SOY Act, a bill currently before Congress to get soy milk added as an option in U.S. schools. Switch4Good’s new Kids and Dairy Symptoms program (KiDS) is purposed with educating doctors, dietitians, and parents about the harm drinking cow’s milk does to kids. For more information, please visit www.switch4good.org.
