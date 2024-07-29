Your Partnerships expanding into Surrey and beyond

Your Partnerships Meals Networking at Your Parnerships Event Network whilst enjoying Surrey countryside

Frustrated by the lack of professional networking in the area, I was delighted Your Partnerships were expanding into London & the South East. The perfect opportunity to push the initiative forward.” — Tim Peniston-Bird, Surrey Area Leader

REIGATE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Partnerships , a leading business networking group, is launching in Surrey, with ambitions to expand further into London and the South East.The group already holds events in Essex, Kent and the Reading area, and plans to increase opportunities for local businesses to network in Hampshire, Sussex and elsewhere in Berkshire.Designed to be low-stress, flexible networking, events organised by Your Partnerships are friendly, and intended to be opportunities for owners and representatives of small, medium and large businesses to build relationships. The give-and-take of this networking group allows people to build the connections they need to support their business, and offer their services to those who will benefit from them.Brock, (properly David Brock, but ‘Brock’ will do!) is the founder of Your Partnerships. He says: " Growing a business can be challenging. You want your business to be visible to the right people, so it's important to know how and where to meet them. Our events enable you to connect with other members, gain referrals and build trusting relationships with customers and suppliers. Your Partnerships will help your business grow! "Expanded ReachFounded in 2019, Your Partnerships has become a cornerstone for professionals seeking to build meaningful business relationships. With this expansion, they bring their unique networking events and resources to a broader audience, helping businesses thrive in these dynamic regions.Enhanced Networking OpportunitiesSurrey boasts the largest Tech Sector in the South East, but has limited networking opportunities. Having access to the Your Partnerships network, many more events and workshops are becoming available in this area. The planned expansion across the rest of the region will open even more doors, and also allow for collaboration, and co-operation with businesses in the Your Partnerships home turf of Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset.Diverse Events and WorkshopsYour Partnerships offers a wide variety of events and workshops tailored to meet the needs of businesses in these regions. From industry-specific meetups to skill-building seminars, to social events, there is something for everyone. Many events happen every month, while others are one-offs, and there is a good mix of face-to-face and online, giving people flexibility to attend as they wish.Stronger Business CommunityYour Partnerships’ goal is to build a robust business community where members can share insights, support each other, and drive collective success. You’re heard it said that ‘it’s not what you know, it’s who you know’ – Your Partnerships believes that ‘it’s not who you know, it’s who they know’. Your connections may have connections who can benefit from your services or products, or whose expertise can benefit your business, and a hallmark of the Your Partnerships community is the broad spectrum of businesses represented. Not only that, but the in-depth knowledge of the key personnel in each area, dedicated to making the right introductions and supporting those in their groups.Access to wider groups:Your Partnerships full memberships also includes access to a wide range of partner network events – featuring over 100 online networking events every month – this means you literally have over 2200 events to choose from throughout the year.Tim Peniston-Bird, Surrey Area LeaderJoin Your Partnerships on This Exciting JourneyYour Partnerships invite all professionals, businesses and Voluntary and Community Sector organisations in London, Essex, Kent, Hampshire, Berkshire, and Surrey to join Your Partnerships and take advantage of the numerous benefits available. Creating a vibrant and supportive business ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation, and supports its local community.The inaugural Surrey meeting is 9:30-11:00 12th September and is completely free. You will hear from Business Surrey on how they can support your business in addition to an opportunity to network with many other business leaders in the area.

