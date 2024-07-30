Submit Release
Prime Digital Marketing Joins The Chamber of Commerce Southern NJ

Prime Marketing NJ

Prime Digital Marketing is thrilled to announce its membership in The Chamber of Commerce Southern NJ (CCSNJ).

Joining CCSNJ allows us to extend our networking capabilities beyond county lines and strengthens our ability to advocate for business-friendly legislation.”
— Rachell Diaz
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Digital Marketing is thrilled to announce its membership in The Chamber of Commerce Southern NJ (CCSNJ). This significant milestone marks a new chapter for the company, allowing it to expand its reach and engage more deeply with businesses and corporations throughout South Jersey.

Chief Executive Rachell Diaz expressed her excitement, stating, "Joining CCSNJ opens up incredible opportunities for us. It allows us to extend our networking capabilities beyond county lines and strengthens our ability to advocate for business-friendly legislation. We're looking forward to leveraging the resources and connections available through the Chamber to benefit our clients and community."

The Chamber of Commerce Southern NJ is renowned for its dedication to supporting businesses through advocacy, networking, and professional development. By becoming a member, Prime Digital Marketing gains access to a wide array of benefits, including legislative advocacy, networking events, and business resources that will help enhance their service offerings and foster business growth.

Prime Digital Marketing has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive marketing solutions that range from digital marketing and online reputation management to print, public relations, and media management. Their commitment to providing top-notch services has earned them a distinguished place in the industry.

About Prime Digital Marketing:

Prime Digital Marketing offers a full spectrum of marketing services, acting as an all-inclusive marketing team for businesses. From digital and online reputation management to print, public relations, media, and management, Prime Digital Marketing provides tailored solutions that drive results and elevate brand presence.

About The Chamber of Commerce Southern NJ (CCSNJ):

The Chamber of Commerce Southern NJ is a leading business organization that advocates for the economic success of its members and the region. Through networking events, legislative advocacy, and professional development opportunities, the Chamber supports businesses in achieving their goals and fostering a thriving business community.

