HIP Video Promo Presents: David D'Angelo featuring Chloe Jean & David Scott drop brand new music video "I.M.O.W."

David D'Angelo, Chloe Jean & David Scott team up on the brand new multi-genre infused track "I.M.O.W."

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David D’Angelo is a multifaceted musician whose sound is a rich blend of hip-hop, R&B, jazz, and electronic influences. Inspired by artists like FKJ, Mick Jenkins, and Robert Glasper, David’s new album In My Own World seamlessly fuses lofi hip-hop beats with soulful melodies and intricate instrumental arrangements. David’s journey as a musician has been marked by a deep exploration of self and environment. As a music teacher, David shares his passion and knowledge with others, inspiring the next generation of musicians. His ability to connect with both his inner world and the communities around him is evident in his work, creating a universal appeal that resonates with listeners from all walks of life.

“I.M.O.W” is a standout track from David D’Angelo’s latest album, In My Own World, a project born out of the introspection and solitude of the pandemic era. Through this album, fans hear how David processes the changing world and a changing climate. The song “I.M.O.W” features talented vocalist Chloe Jean and classically trained violinist David Scott Binanay. This song delves into themes of isolation, self-discovery, and finding peace within oneself. David penned the lyrics on a flight to move to San Francisco, the city where he would later meet and collaborate with Chloe Jean for this record. The energy for “I.M.O.W” came following a romantic heartbreak, while simultaneously the world was shifting into more isolation at the start of the global pandemic. This song and album is about how David experiences the world around him solo, the way he sees things through his own lens, but also in community as he relates to his peers. Everyone is in their world – that world inside their heads.

The music video for “I.M.O.W” visually amplifies the song’s themes of isolation and self-immersion. Set against the backdrop of water as a symbolic element, the video depicts David gradually becoming submerged as he is playing multiple different instruments, representing his descent into his own world. This immersive visual journey mirrors the song’s exploration of loneliness and self-reflection, highlighting the transformative power of being fully present in one’s environment and emotions. As the video progresses, viewers see David being consumed by the rising water, symbolizing the immersive nature of his thoughts and emotions. The video also conveys the interconnectedness of individual experiences and the natural world, emphasizing the theme of finding peace and solace in isolation. By inviting viewers to join him in his world, David encourages them to find their peace and connection, ultimately enhancing the song’s message of self-discovery and inner harmony.

More David D'Angelo at HIP Video Promo

More David D'Angelo on Linktree

