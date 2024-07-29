Attorney General’s Office Granted $5.5M by Governor Reynolds to Serve Crime Victims as Federal Cuts Loom

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Governor Kim Reynolds today announced that the state will provide $5.5 million in one-time bridge funding to ensure Iowa crime victims continue to have access to critical services such as medical and mental health care, temporary housing, lost wages, and courtroom advocacy. Earlier this year, the federal government cut $700 million from the Victim of Crimes Act (VOCA), the main funding source for victim services nationwide. In Iowa, that results in a cut of more than $5.4 million, a 42 percent reduction in the state’s funding.

“Without adequate federal funding, states have two options: reduce victim services or find a way to cover the gap," Governor Reynolds stated. "Victims of crime deserve our full support of their recovery, and we will continue to ensure they have the services they need in Iowa.”

“As a prosecutor, I work with victims and see the devastating reality of losing victim services. And spreading providers thin by making them do a lot with limited resources,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “With the looming federal cut to victim funding, states would be forced to reduce services to rural and small counties, deprive victims of 24/7 care such as a victims hotline, and eliminate options for in-person services, including victim-witness coordinators.

But in Iowa, we are leading to put victims first. I thank Governor Reynolds for providing bridge funding to protect victims in all of Iowa’s 99 counties. With these dollars, we will ensure victims have the resources they need as they work to heal and rebuild their lives.”

In fiscal year 2023, the Iowa Attorney General’s Victim Assistance Grant Program helped 54,404 Iowans and received a total of $22.6 million, of which $13.9 million was federal funding from VOCA. More than 50 non-profit organizations in Iowa received VOCA-funded grants for projects that served adults and children victimized by crime in a variety of ways, including:

Helping families stabilize after victimization

Group and individual counseling

Finding safe and affordable housing

Financial assistance with rent, deposits, food, transportation, and childcare

Assistance with the criminal justice system

Referrals to other agencies as needed

The one-time $5.5 million funding is from Iowa’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

