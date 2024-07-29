Direct Train Service to the Great New York State Fair

Governor Kathy Hochul, in conjunction with Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation, today announced that tickets are now on sale for direct train service this summer to and from the Empire State’s largest annual event – the Great New York State Fair. The daily train service allows Amtrak customers and Fair visitors to combine the benefits of a safe, convenient and environmentally sustainable travel option, with the experience of one of New York State’s premier summer events complete with top musical performances, agricultural exhibits, family fun and delicious food. Four trains will make daily stops at the Fair throughout its 13-day duration, starting Wednesday, August 21 and continuing through Monday, September 2. Tickets are available now at Amtrak.com, via the Amtrak mobile app, at the station ticket counters, or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

“There is something for everyone at the Great New York State Fair – delicious food, live music, rides and games, and exhibits highlighting the best in New York agriculture – and getting there on the train makes it easier than ever to enjoy one of the largest events in Upstate New York,” Governor Hochul said. “Direct train service allows fairgoers to safely arrive and explore the Fair.”

By taking the train, Fair visitors will skip tolls, traffic, and parking fees, and save on gas by arriving steps from the fairgrounds via select Empire Service (Trains 281, 283 and 284) and Maple Leaf (Train 64) trains, which will make daily stops at the State Fair (in between stops at Rochester and Syracuse stations). The Amtrak stop at The Fair is in the rear of the fairgrounds, adjacent to the Suburban Park concert area. Train service to the Fair includes:

Maple Leaf Train 64 - Departs Toronto at 8:20 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 2:28 p.m.

Empire Service Train 281 - Departs New York at 10:21 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 4:19 p.m.

Empire Service Train 283 - Departs New York at 1:21 p.m. and arrives at the Fair at 7:11 p.m.

Empire Service Train 284 - Departs Niagara Falls at 6:27 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 9:23 a.m.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Great New York State Fair is one of the premier attractions in the Northeast, and one that I look forward to every year. Whether it’s your first time attending the Fair, or like me, it’s a yearly tradition, there is no better way to travel there, than by train - it’s easy, cool and convenient! Thanks to our partners at Amtrak for once again providing this great travel alternative.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Our Great New York State Fair is, first and foremost, an incredible annual showcase of New York agriculture’s rich traditions and new innovations. Not to mention, it’s just great fun! We are grateful for our partnership with Amtrak and NYSDOT that helps to bring more fairgoers – from across New York State and beyond – right to our doorstep so they can learn more about New York ag and experience all the magic that this 13-day experience has to offer.”

New York State Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “As a showcase of all that’s great about New York State, it’s important to us that the Great New York State Fair is accessible to as many New Yorkers as possible! That’s why we are thrilled to be teaming up with Amtrak and NYSDOT again on this convenient, comfortable option to ride to and from The Great New York State Fair. We invite everyone to come experience the farming, food, and fun that have long made The Fair a centerpiece of Central New York’s summer, and encourage fairgoers to consider train travel as a fantastic option for their travels.”

Amtrak Vice President, State Supported Services Ray Lang said, “Providing Amtrak service to the Great New York State Fair is an annual tradition we are proud to continue. Thanks to Governor Hochul and our partners at NYSDOT, New Yorkers can experience all the benefits of taking the train before and after the fun, food, and games they’ll enjoy at the Fair.”

Amtrak has been offering train service to the New York State Fair since 2002. The Amtrak station code for the New York State Fair is NYF. Customers can also spend less on their trip with Amtrak's See NY and Save discount when booking online at least five days in advance of travel or via everyday discounts for kids, seniors, military groups and more. Customers will enjoy free Wi-Fi, Business Class seats, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no “airplane mode”), a café car, ample leg room and large spacious seats.

The Great New York State Fair opens Wednesday, August 21 and continues through Labor Day, September 2. Admission is $8 plus fees for adults, and children 12 and under and those aged 65 and older are free. Tickets include access to all grounds entertainment, agricultural competitions and exhibits, and admission to concerts in Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is consistently recognized as one of the top five state fairs in the United States.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. Audiences are encouraged to learn more about the Great New York State Fair online, and follow the fun through photos on Flickr, as well as by engaging with the Fair on social media via Facebook, X and Instagram.