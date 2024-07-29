Improving the New York State Thruway in Western New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $36.8 million pavement improvement project on the New York State Thruway (I-90) in Monroe and Genesee Counties. The work will cover nearly 54 miles between exit 45 (Rochester - Victor - I-490) and exit 47 (Rochester - LeRoy - I-490 - NY Route 19). More than 11 million vehicles travel this stretch of the Thruway annually, which serves as a critical gateway between Rochester and Buffalo.

“New York is undertaking multiple capital projects along the New York State Thruway to improve its aging infrastructure,” Governor Hochul said. “We are committed to investing in these critical projects to provide a safe travel experience for motorists.”

The project includes full and partial depth repairs to remove and replace deteriorated portions of the roadway from milepost 351.4 to 378.2 eastbound and westbound, increasing the road’s overall structural integrity for improved long-term rideability. The project also features a new asphalt riding surface for this stretch of the Thruway totaling approximately 108 lane miles. Crews will also resurface the interchange ramps at exit 46, all U-turns including their adjacent acceleration and deceleration lanes, the parking area at milepost 353.1 eastbound, and the Ontario and Scottsville Service Areas.

Other safety improvements include increased vertical clearance, installation of milled-in audible roadway delineators (MIRADS) or rumble strips and upgraded drainage. New mile markers will also be installed. Work will primarily take place overnight.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The safety and reliability of the Thruway is one of our top priorities. The Authority is making historic investments in capital improvement projects to maintain, modernize and rebuild the Thruway system across New York State for generations to come.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Millions travel this stretch of the Thruway every year, often serving as both the first and last impression for travelers in Rochester. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the Thruway Authority for making these improvements and helping us create the best possible travel experience for New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “The Thruway is a vital corridor for travel and commerce in Upstate New York. Investing in its infrastructure reinforces New York State’s commitment to provide motorists and commercial vehicles with a reliable and safe roadway.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s investment in these much-needed upgrades to the New York State Thruway near Rochester. These infrastructure improvements make our roads safer and improve the traveling experience for motorists traveling to and from Rochester. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your steadfast support.”

Genesee County Chair Rochelle Stein said, “Genesee County recognizes the importance of transportation for residents, manufacturers and farm producers who rely on the Thruway so our economy can move our goods and services and grow.”

Sealand Contractors Corporation from Rush, NY is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The work is scheduled to be completed next summer.

Currently, there are more than $126.1 million in capital improvement projects underway within the Thruway Authority’s Buffalo Maintenance Division which runs from I-90 in Ontario County to the Pennsylvania border, as well as the Niagara Thruway (I-190) from the Thruway mainline to Niagara Falls. Over the next five years, the Thruway Authority’s Capital Program is projected to invest more than $420.1 million into the Western New York Region. Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. Violation fines will be issued to the vehicle’s registered owner by mail.

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state, or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

The Thruway is considered one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike ($0.11 and $0.31 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.14 per mile).The Authority’s 2024 Budget invests a total of $451 million to support its Capital Program, which is expected to invest $2.4 billion into capital projects over the next five years—a $500 million increase following the recently enacted toll adjustment. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately half of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 lane miles as well as projects on approximately 90 of Thruway’s 817 bridges.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download the mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority's interactive Traveler Map which features live traffic cameras. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

