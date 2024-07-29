Katherine J Batsis Honors a Life of Service and Love in Her 362-Page Memoir
"Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?" chronicles the inspiring life of Dr. Andrew Batsis, a devoted family man and community leader.YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katherine J Batsis, an educational media specialist, devoted community volunteer, and loving wife, presents a touching memoir titled "Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?" that celebrates the life and legacy of her beloved husband, Dr. Andrew Batsis. This heartfelt tribute offers readers an intimate look at the man who touched many lives through his kindness, dedication, and service.
This 362-page memoir, "Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?" follows the life of Dr. Andrew Batsis. More than just a gentle dentist, Dr. Batsis was a beloved husband, a mentor to Kiwanis youth, and a figure who radiated warmth and joy, much like Santa Claus. His life was a rich tapestry of love, service, and cultural heritage, culminating in the prestigious Key of Honor award from Key Club International, the highest accolade given by the organization.
Kent Lane from Indie Reader praises the book, noting that Batsis “has created a fitting tribute to the accomplishments of her husband while also showing how loved and loving he was... For family, friends, and fellow Kiwanians, it is a must-read full of warmth and humor." To read the full review, visit at
https://indiereader.com/book_review/dr-andrew-batsis-husband-dentist-kiwanian-santa-claus-2/#review.
Katherine J Batsis is an educational media specialist with 25 years of experience and a dedicated community volunteer. She has been actively involved in local, county, and statewide school and library associations and is known for her passion for music and dance. Inspired by her husband's legacy, she continues to serve her community with dedication and love. "Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?" is her first book of prose.
Readers seeking a heartfelt and inspiring story can find "Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?" on Amazon and other leading online bookstores. This memoir showcases Dr. Batsis's life of love and service, motivating those who aim to make a positive impact in their communities.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
