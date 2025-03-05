Author and Poet Vincent J. Tomeo Explores Life, Death, and Connections in 'My Cemetery Friends'

"My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York"

Through poetry, Tomeo delves into the human experience, uncovering connections while honoring life and nature in the garden of Mount Saint Mary Cemetery

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vincent J. Tomeo’s “ My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York” invites readers to walk with the poet through a living museum of nature, history, and humanity. In this deeply reflective work, Tomeo brings to life the stories of those interred at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, encouraging readers to recognize how seemingly small moments and encounters can shape one's life.Tomeo’s exploration of life and death is guided by the concept of six degrees of separation, where he encounters with cemetery’s visitor and leads to new meaningful connections. His work offers a celebration of the often-overlooked, honoring the families, friends, military personnel, and the forgotten who have shaped our world. Through his poetic lens, readers are invited to reflect on the ties that bind people—whether those connections are of blood, circumstance, or fate.In his poetry, Tomeo touches on the deeply human need for connection and reflection. By walking the paths of Mount Saint Mary, he takes readers through a journey that is as much about the living as it is about the dearly departed. It is a celebration of life’s complexities, captured within the quiet moments found in a cemetery’s tranquil setting, a garden, a place of peace and solace.Vincent J. Tomeo’s legacy as a poet is rich with accomplishments, including international recognition for his works, such as receiving Honorable Mention in the Rainer Maria Rilke International Poetry Competition and having his poem “A View from a Tower in Calabria, Italy” sculpted into marble in Italy. To date, he has 1,148 published works of literature and the winner of 108 awards to his name. Tomeo has recited his poetry around the globe, from the United States to South Korea, Australia, and beyond, and his works have appeared in well-regarded journals such as The New York Times and Comstock Review.Readers interested in exploring the depths of human connection, reflection, and the celebration of life will find much to appreciate in “My Cemetery Friends”. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon and other global book retailers. To learn more about the author and his work, visit Vincent J. Tomeo’s website and blog at https://vincentjtomeo.com/ About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books. Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.