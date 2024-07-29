Submit Release
Sabbaday Falls Rescue

C.O. Benjamin Lewis
July 28, 2024

Waterville Valley, NH – At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call from State Police Dispatch about an injured hiker at Sabbaday Falls on the Sabbaday Brook Trail. Christina Zimmerman, 55, from Leesburg VA, left the trailhead at around 3:00 p.m. and injured herself approximately a quarter mile from the trailhead. Members from Conway Fire Department arrived on scene to provide aid, followed by New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers, and US Forest Service Forest Rangers. Rescuers carried Zimmerman to a waiting Conway Fire Department ambulance. Zimmerman was then transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further evaluation of her injuries.

No matter how short the hike, outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to carry the Ten Essentials and purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The Hike Safe card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

