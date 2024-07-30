Lady M Unveils their Limited-Edition Celestial Splendor 2024 Mid-Autumn Collection
Experience this year’s handheld lantern with mooncakes inspired by popular Lady M cakes and a captivating projection in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lady M, renowned for its world-famous Mille Crêpes and limited edition luxury gifts, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 Mid-Autumn Collection. This year’s collection marks a celebration of tradition and innovation, offering a journey through flavors and craftsmanship synonymous with the essence of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Central to this year’s offerings are the exquisite Celestial Splendor 6-piece and 2-piece Mooncake Gift Sets, meticulously crafted to embody the spirit of the festival. The Celestial Splendor 6-piece Gift Set showcases a curated selection of mooncakes crafted in collaboration with Kee Wah Bakery, featuring flavors of Earl Grey, Black Sesame, and Passion Fruit—an homage to Lady M's best-selling Mille Crêpes cakes. Additionally, the 2-piece Gift Set includes Matcha Chocolate Custard Mooncakes, inspired by Lady M's newest Mille Crêpes cake creation.
Highlighting the collection is a handheld lantern that captivates with its illuminated diorama. Adorned with intricate illustrations of rabbits, the moon, lanterns, starfruits, and Osmanthus trees, the lantern transports you to a moonlit scene of celestial wonders. Activate the lantern to reveal a captivating projection, where laser-cut illustrations unveil a lucky rabbit, a nod to the festival’s traditions. CEO Ken Romaniszyn shares, "I have always wanted to create a Mid-Autumn collection with a projection feature—we know Lady M customers appreciate a gift that they can keep and revisit every season."
In addition to the 6-piece Gift Set ($88), Lady M is introducing a miniature 2-piece Gift Set ($43) available exclusively at Lady M Boutiques beginning August 19th, 2024. They are also excited to offer a Celestial Splendor Mid-Autumn Cake Bundle for online shipping that includes their 6-piece Gift Set and their Slice of the Best: Mid-Autumn Collection cake, created in celebration of this year's exquisite mooncake flavors. This limited edition Slice of the Best features three slices each of Passion Fruit, Sesame Ti Kuan Yin, Earl Grey, and Matcha Chocolate Mille Crêpes.
As anticipation builds each year and supplies are limited, Lady M encourages patrons to pre-order their Celestial Splendor Gift Sets beginning today for nationwide shipping or boutique pick-up commencing August 19th. Early reservations are recommended to secure these coveted gifts, which are anticipated to sell out quickly.
For more information about Lady M’s Celestial Splendor 2024 Mid-Autumn Collection and to place pre-orders, please visit Lady M’s official website or visit any Lady M Boutique.
About Lady M
Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.
Lady M's Mid-Autumn Celestial Splendor Collection