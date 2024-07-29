Moburst Celebrates a Decade of Marketing Success
Our success is a reflection of the dedication and ingenuity of our team, as well as the forward-thinking clients who inspire us to push boundaries every day.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moburst, a global leader in digital and mobile marketing, proudly commemorates its 10th anniversary. Since its inception, Moburst has consistently set the standard for innovation and excellence in digital marketing, delivering transformative results for clients worldwide.
A Journey of Innovation and Impact
From humble beginnings to industry leadership, Moburst's story is one of relentless innovation and impact.
Founded by digital visionaries Gilad Bechar and Lior Eldan, Moburst set out to challenge the status quo in the mobile marketing industry. The agency expanded its service roster from 5 to over 26 digital and mobile marketing services—all while exploring new horizons and innovations for its clients along the way.
Over the past decade, the company has achieved numerous milestones, including:
-Digital Marketing Agency of the Year at the MMA SMARTIES™ X Global & North America Awards.
-18 Telly Awards for various marketing campaigns, including the Gold awards for “Use of 2D” and “Use of Graphics,” as well as video and corporate branding campaigns.
-The Most Effective Influencer Marketing Campaign at the Effective Digital Marketing Awards.
-Recognition as one of Adweek’s Top 75 Fastest Growing Agencies for two years in a row.
Transformative Client Success Stories
Moburst has partnered with some of the world's leading brands, including Google, Discovery, Uber, Samsung, Barnes & Noble, and Reddit. These partnerships have driven exceptional growth and market leadership through innovative strategies:
Organic Growth (App Store Optimization):
-Moburst clients have seen a 497% increase in ranked keywords in just three months, and 1176% over six months.
-The agency’s work has led to an average 32% increase in organic impressions within three months.
Media Success:
-Moburst clients have observed improved ROI by an average of 16% in the first quarter of campaign implementations.
-For iOS app promotional campaigns utilizing Apple Search Ads, the agency has consistently maintained an impressive average CPI (cost-per-install) of $1.98 for its clients, and through programmatic advertising, it has achieved an incredible average CPC of $0.01.
Evolving with the Industry
Over the past decade, Moburst has been at the forefront of the mobile and digital marketing evolution, not just observing but actively shaping the industry’s transformation. Reflecting on the company's journey, Founder & CEO Gilad Bechar states, "Our journey has been about challenging the status quo, underpromising and over-delivering to our clients so they would be able to overachieve their growth goals.”
Recognizing the rapid and constant evolution of the marketing industry, Moburst quickly adapted and often anticipated new demands to provide its clients with the latest technologies and services.
The agency expanded its service roster through strategic acquisitions. "We noticed a shift in our clients’ demand for more comprehensive marketing solutions, including video production and advanced web design. This prompted us to acquire specialized agencies, broadening our expertise to offer over 25 solutions," noted Gilad. “These acquisitions have significantly boosted our capabilities and enhanced our clients’ performance.”
Co-founder Lior Eldan adds, "The last ten years have been an incredible ride. Our success is a reflection of the dedication and ingenuity of our team, as well as the forward-thinking clients who inspire us to push boundaries every day."
Future Vision
As Moburst embarks on its next decade, their mission remains clear: to continue driving unparalleled growth by helping their clients become category leaders. With a proven track record and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Moburst is poised to set new benchmarks in digital marketing.
