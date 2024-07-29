Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Holds Special Board Meeting July 31 via Zoom

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This Special Meeting is called for the consideration of time-sensitive broadband topics, a graphic design and content creation support contract, a contract amendment with an existing loan servicer, and a business 50/50 loan. No other business will be discussed at this meeting.

During the meeting, the Board will consider the following items:

ARPA Capital Project Fund (CPF) Update and Related Topics Contracts to award remaining ARPA CPF Funds to Visionary Communications, LLC and Mountain West Technologies Corporation Contract with CTC for ARPA Capital Project Fund (CPF) Monitoring, Reporting and Compliance Contract with Lightbox Parent, L.P. for broadband mapping services, with a new addition of expanding mapping fabric availability to up to ten Wyoming agencies

Contract with Warehouse Twenty One, Inc. for Graphic Design and Content Creation Support

Contract Amendment with Markee Escrow Services, Inc.

BH, Inc. dba Britz & Company Business 50/50 Loan

A full agenda and board materials are available on the WBC website.

Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/Special_Mtg or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone please note your ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting should send an email to [email protected] before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

The next regular meeting of the WBC Board of Directors is scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11, 2024, in Laramie, Wyo.