New Silver Medal Award Winner-Exposes Top Unwritten Workplace Rules You Can't Ignore

Much is written about the importance of trust in employee-employer relationships and how it contributes to innovation, productivity, and profitability; but there can be no real trust without fairness.”RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Direction Press announces Seeking Fairness at Work: Cracking the New Code of Greater Employee Engagement, Retention & Satisfaction written by recognized business strategist Hanna Hasl-Kelchner, MBA, JD has received the coveted Silver Medal Book Award from the Nonfiction Authors Association.
Seeking Fairness at Work examines the unwritten rules at work—rules that, when broken, keep employees from doing their best work and companies from reaching their full potential.
“Business leaders and owners are often unaware of how they create unwritten rules that are perceived as unfair by employees,” says Hasl-Kelchner. “Much is written about the importance of trust in employee-employer relationships and how it contributes to innovation, productivity, and profitability; but there can be no real trust without fairness.”
Using evidence-based science, academic research, interviews, and real-life stories, Seeking Fairness at Work identifies over 100 Fairness Factors and analyzes why traditional means of improving employee engagement, retention and satisfaction inevitably fall short and are persistently stubborn.
Readers discover solutions aimed at neutralizing toxic norms and empowering a culture where employees can do their best work. This book offers a five-part strategy filled with practical tips any leader can use to:
• Rebuild Trust with More Self-Awareness
• Improve Relationship Chemistry with More Empathy
• Make Genuine Accountability a Cornerstone
• Maintain a Cultural Safety Net
• Mend the Structural Safety Net
Seeking Fairness at Work has been called a definitive guide to infusing fairness into leadership and organizational practices, and a must-read for senior leaders who want employees to bring their full commitment and best ideas to work.
“Building a fairer, more respectful workplace that raises employees’ game instead of their defenses isn’t charity,” says Hasl-Kelchner. “It’s smart business.”
