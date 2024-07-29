Vallye Adams, CEO of Etavele Solutions, Named One of "The Most Influential Women Leaders To Watch in 2024"
Vallye Adams, has emerged as a powerful force for her exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the nonprofit, fundraising, and event industry.
I am extremely proud to be selected for this recognition. My purpose is to make a difference. This honor is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Etavele Solutions team."
— Vallye Adams
Vallye Adams, the esteemed founder and CEO of Etavele Solutions, a national nonprofit consulting firm, has been honored with the prestigious title of being one of "The Most Influential Women Leaders To Watch in 2024" by the renowned global publication, "The Enterprise World". With a readership of over 150,000 C-Suite subscribers and 295,000 readers, and named as the top 7 business magazines to follow, this recognition highlights Vallye Adams' exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the nonprofit, fundraising, and event industry.
In the July 2024 issue of "The Enterprise World" Magazine, Vallye is prominently featured on the cover as a woman who has shattered glass ceilings, defied stereotypes, and emerged as a powerful force in her industry. The magazine's editor, Shalmali W, acknowledges these women are “not just occupying leadership positions, but transforming them. Their stories are a testament to their resilience, vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence.”
The feature can be found here: https://theenterpriseworld.com/most-influential-women-leader/
This recognition follows Vallye’s second consecutive year of receiving the prestigious Influential Businesswoman Award, “Most Influential Nonprofit Consultant 2024 (USA)" from Acquisition International, also a global publication featured here:
https://www.acquisition-international.com/winners/etavele-solutions-2/
The combination of these accolades speaks volumes about Vallye Adams exceptional leadership skills, accomplishments and her unrivaled expertise in the nonprofit consulting, event, and fundraising field.
Expressing her gratitude, Vallye Adams shares, "I am extremely humbled and so very proud to be selected for these accolades and recognition. I am passionate about what I do, and my purpose is to make a difference one day, one person, one community, and one organization at a time. This honor is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Etavele Solutions team."
Under Vallye Adams' guidance, Etavele Solutions has become a trailblazer in the nonprofit consulting industry, consistently delivering innovative solutions and achieving remarkable outcomes for their clients. With a mission to empower organizations and communities, Vallye has cultivated a team of experts who share her vision and commitment to excellence.
As a dynamic leader, Vallye Adams has not only established herself as a role model for aspiring women leaders but has also earned the respect and admiration of her peers and nonprofit and fundraising industry experts. Her ability to inspire and drive positive change sets her apart as a true influencer and trailblazer.
About Vallye Adams:
Vallye Adams is the founder and CEO of Etavele Solutions, a national nonprofit consulting firm. She is also a Licensed Auctioneer (in multiple states) and partner with Alpert Enterprises. In both roles, Vallye works with over 40+ nonprofit organizations every year to help elevate events and revenue, helping raise over $12 Million for national nonprofit organizations in the past five years. With a passion for making a difference, Vallye has dedicated her career to empowering organizations and communities. Her exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to excellence, and visionary approach have earned her numerous accolades and recognition within the industry.
About Etavele Solutions:
Etavele Solutions is a leading national nonprofit consulting firm specializing in providing strategic guidance and innovative solutions to nonprofit organizations. With a team of dedicated experts, Etavele Solutions empowers nonprofits to “elevate” their organizational goals, and enhance revenue and mission impact creating lasting impact in their communities.
