Site-Specific Public Art by Gordon Huether, ‘Vision,’ Dedicated at Fort Worth Police South Patrol Headquarters
7-foot sphere evokes clarity, transparency for north Texas police facility
The sculpture offers an eye catching and timeless reflection of the entire Fort Worth community and the people who serve it.”FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Fort Worth police officials, city leaders and community members along with artist Gordon Huether today dedicated Huether’s newest installation, “Vision,” a dramatic artwork commissioned by the City for the entrance to the Police Department’s South Patrol Division headquarters at 3501 W. Risinger Road, 11 miles south of downtown.
In an artist talk after the dedication, Huether shared that the inspiration for “Vision” was to evoke the ideas of clarity, transparency, awareness and reflection that are essential to effective police work today.
“A police force and the community it serves need to engage in open and productive dialog, where varying points of view and objectives can be seen and recognized,” he added. “The artwork is intended to resonate with these ideas through the powers of abstraction and beauty.”
The 7-foot, mirror-finish stainless-steel sphere at the heart of the 11-foot 8-inch tall sculpture offers “an eye catching and timeless representation and reflection of the entire Fort Worth community and the people who serve it,” according to Huether.
The concept for “Vision” utilizes a unique, nonthreatening basket that lifts the sphere from the sculpture’s base and holds it aloft. The basket is fabricated from steel plates with a blue finish which are spaced around the base of the sphere to create the illusion of buoyancy and to obscure the support structure beneath. The basket emerges from a commanding concrete base, or plinth, where the name of the Fort Worth Police Department South Patrol Division is prominently inscribed.
The artwork is also complementary to the South Patrol facility’s architecture, integrating into the gently sloping landscape of the site in a manner which fully takes advantage of its height.
Gordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of works across a decades-long career, Huether's most complex commission to date is the seven architecturally integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completing in stages from 2020 to 2024. For more information, visit us at www.gordonhuether.com.
