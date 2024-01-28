5 Questions with NYSOFA Communications Intern Molly Ryan July 24, 2024 | 1:28 PM EDT Learn more about 5 Questions with NYSOFA Communications Intern Molly Ryan

Molly Ryan is a 19-year-old SUNY Plattsburgh student, and she has been interning with NYSOFA’s communications bureau this summer. She has participated directly in NYSOFA digital livestreams while also creating digital assets for them, including on-camera work and on-location shoots to develop supplemental footage. As an example, for a NYSOFA livestream on strength-training for older adults, Molly visited a gym to interview older adults who are exemplars of healthy aging while also filming them in action. She has also participated in video shoots and is editing a series of video shorts on NYSOFA innovations and program offerings.

What interested you in working as a NYSOFA intern?

To be completely honest, I did not plan on doing an internship this summer. I am going into my junior year at SUNY Plattsburgh, so I was planning on doing one my senior year instead. My dad works for the state and knew about some internship applications and told me to apply, as any dad would. I have a strong interest in Communications and the only internship in communications was in Albany, where I live. I decided to get familiar with NYSOFA and their amazing programs and apply. In the end, I got the internship with NYSOFA, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity.

What was the most surprising thing you have learned so far?

Coming into this internship and agency, I had no idea what to expect. I am not familiar with many state agencies, so I didn’t really know what goes on behind the scenes. I was surprised to learn that NYSOFA has a great communications team. The team works to make videos, social media posts, YouTube promos, and more. This showed me that they care about their audience and the algorithm [that social media platforms use to elevate and/or prioritize certain content].

What are your future goals for the future career wise?

I will be earning my bachelor’s in Broadcast Journalism and obtain a professional writing certificate from SUNY Plattsburgh in about a year and a half. Once I graduate in the fall of 2025, I plan on applying to news stations in Albany to become an entry-level reporter and then an anchor. In the long run, I plan on moving my way up to a bigger news company such as CNN or BBC, anchoring and covering politics. Fingers crossed!

Where do you see video production in 5 years?

Video production at NYSOFA is already growing and I am thankful to be able to see that with my own eyes. I believe that video production as a whole will progress even more. I also predict that Live with Greg [NYSOFA’s monthly digital livestream featuring NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen] will gain even more attention and become even more popular.

What is your favorite media style and why?

My favorite media style may be a little uncommon for my age group – that being news media. I have a strong interest to know what’s going on in the world and why. I read the news on my phone every day and sometimes watch it on the TV when my parents have it on. News media has created a passion for me to learn the trade and deliver news to audiences across the world.

Five Questions is an ongoing Q&A series for NYSOFA's monthly newsletter featuring staff, people with interesting perspectives, and professionals in the field of aging services. Look for future editions of this series in the newsroom of NYSOFA's website.