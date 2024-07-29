Inside NYS Aging: Issue 30 (August 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 30 (August 2024)

|
|
|
|
|
|
19 Innovations, an 8-Minute Pitch, Infinite Possibilities to Help Older Adults
Watch this video series to learn how NY's public-private partnerships can help you best support older adults
Statewide innovations were the focus at last month's Aging Concerns Unite Us conference (ACUU). We've captured 19 of them in a new video series.
NYSOFA encourages all aging services providers to watch these videos and learn more about some of the tools available to help older adults in your community.
We gave presenters an assignment: In 8 minutes or less, describe (or show) your program innovation, present outcomes data, and talk about how aging services providers can leverage each program innovation to best serve older adults.
Watch all videos in the series or at the individual links below.
Innovations in Aging Playlist (all videos)
-
Ageless Innovation: Plush, "lifelike" animatronic pets designed to make realistic sounds and motions, providing comfort and companionship to individuals. NYSOFA has so far provided over 31,000 pets to older adults.
-
ARCHANGELS: Caregiver awareness campaign, caregiver intensity index and service resource.
-
Better Age: Provides organizations with easy-to-understand information and actionable insights; provides older adults with personalized recommendations to live well.
-
Blooming Health: A digital engagement platform to improve older adults’ awareness and connection to community-based aging services. The platform is being used by several Area Agencies on Aging through a partnership with NYSOFA.
-
Community Care Connections: A program model integrating traditional community-based aging services with medical systems of care to positively affect the triple aim of cost, quality and patient satisfaction.
-
Discover Live: Interactive, live, virtual travel, allowing older adults to explore the world from the comfort of their own homes.
-
ElliQ: NYSOFA has partnered with Intuition Robotics to provide AI companion technology to older adults.
-
Emerest Connect: 24/7 on-call nursing assistance, nutrition programs by certified nutritionists, and 24/7 ambulance service, plus interactive television studio for homebound older adults.
-
GetSetUp: Online courses and communities that help older adults learn new skills and interact with others who share their interests. Through NYSOFA’s partnership, over 400,000 older adults have joined.
-
LifeBio: Utilizes voice recordings to create Life Story Books, Snapshots, and Action Plans for people living with mild cognitive impairment or dementia to ensure their stories are told.
-
MapHabit: Evidence-based, interactive step-by-step guides to help individuals with Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of dementia (as well as their care partners) create healthy, sustainable habits to improve their daily lives.
-
Memory Lane TV: Immersive, interactive multi-sensory videos and experiences that create a sense of calm, connection, and wellness for individuals with memory loss.
-
ONSCREEN: Connecting older adults and their families easily and safely through the use of the TV, including video calls, reminders, live classes and companionship.
-
Relish: Dementia products designed to bring calm and independence.
-
Trualta: Evidence-based caregiver education and training portal, available free of charge for any caregiver in New York through a partnership with NYSOFA.
-
Virtual Senior Center (VSC): An online community that allows older and homebound adults to connect and engage with each other through virtual and hybrid classes.
-
VivaLynx: Virtual care in the home using an innovative mobile app, from emergency level telemedicine to social programs.
-
Vivo: Fitness programming for older adults based on the Science of Strength Training, consisting of small-group, interactive Zoom classes taught by live instructors.
- Zinnia TV: Therapeutic TV for dementia patients, fostering connections, supporting daily activities, and soothing anxiety.
|
|
Pledge Today to Help Combat Life-Threatening Sepsis
Just click a button, join our partnership, and you will receive information that can save lives
Sepsis is a life-threatening emergency that happens when your body’s response to an infection damages vital organs and, often, causes death.
Earlier this year, NYSOFA, Sepsis Alliance, the Home Care Association of New York State, and the Association on Aging in New York launched a new nationwide organization called the Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (PFSA). It is designed to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of sepsis in order to save lives.
We simply ask PFSA-member organizations to use some of the many free sepsis education resources and help your community understand the signs and symptoms of sepsis, regardless of age. Join today to learn more.
The data is eye-opening:
Learn More, Save Lives
-
Every 90 seconds someone in the U.S. dies of sepsis.
-
87% of sepsis cases originate in the community.
-
Sepsis claims the lives of more children than cancer – 18 kids each day.
-
Sepsis is the No. 1 driver of readmission to a hospital (30-day readmissions).
- 1 in 4 hospital patients treated for sepsis is readmitted in the first 30 days after discharge due to a weakened immune system.
|
|
Helping Older Adults Exercise their Right to Vote
Aging services providers play an important role in helping people exercise their right to vote. In the leadup to election day, use social media and other outreach to let the public know that local offices for the aging are here to help! Here is some sample messaging:
Local offices for the aging in every county are designated voter registration sites. As designated voter registration sites, the local office for aging in your county is ready and able to help you register to vote. If you would like to register to vote, contact your local office today. You can find a directory of local offices here.
If you would like to register to vote without assistance, you can do so by contacting your local board of elections. Instructions, including online registration, are here.
Already registered to vote and need help getting an early mail or absentee ballot? You can apply online here to receive an early mail ballot or an absentee ballot here. Ballot applications can also be downloaded below and mailed or delivered to your county board of elections:
Early mail ballot application (PDF)
Absentee ballot application (PDF)
Finally, you can get an early mail ballot application or an absentee ballot application directly from your county board of elections.
|
|
|
FREE Digital Resources to Support Older Adults, Caregivers
Each month, on social media and at events, NYSOFA shares important resources about digital innovations to help older adults. Are you sharing too? These resources are free of charge — and they're making a difference.
Caregiver Resources
Do you perform housework for someone, help them shop for food, pick up their medication? You are a caregiver. Help is available.
|
|
|
How Are You Reaching Older New Yorkers During Extreme Heat?
Sixteen counties used Blooming Health to send over 31,000 messages during the first wave of unrelenting temperatures in June and July
Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) use many community outreach tools to reach older adults. Extreme weather events – including unrelenting heat early this summer (and expected throughout the remainder of the season) – has made it more important than ever to reach older adults through multiple methods, and as quickly as possible.
NYSOFA's partnership with Blooming Health is one method that has had exceptional results. In fact, in June and July, AAAs in 16 counties have used the platform to reach over 31,000 older adults with important notifications about storms, extreme temperatures, cooling centers, and other critical information to stay safe. Notifications can be sent via text messages, landline voice calls, emails, and in an individual's preferred language (80+ non-English options).
In the past seven months, organizations in New York State have made significant strides in ensuring the safety and well-being of older adults across the state during different categories of emergency situations through Blooming Health’s platform. In total, these organizations have communicated 214 emergency situations to older adults, spanning 24 different counties. These organizations have reached over 67,000 people, resulting in a total of 170,000 communications sent regarding emergency situations.
Read the Blooming Health Community Outreach Playbook here to learn more about other use cases that are helping (AAAs) to:
-
Alert the public about emergencies or upcoming deadlines for program benefits
-
Coordinate volunteer scheduling
- Conduct community and program assessment surveys to meet state and federal requirements
|
|
|
Reach Out and Play: Are You Game?
NYSOFA hosted more Reach Out and Play events in 2023 than any other state! Let’s retain the title, and do more!
Host a Reach Out and Play event in your area. It is a great way to make social connections through the power of play, and connect across generations!
The Reach Out and Play initiative was created by Ageless Innovation, makers of the animatronic pets that are a core part of NYSOFA's programs to combat social isolation and offer companionship tools to older adults. NYSOFA is partnering with Ageless Innovation to spread the word and encourage participation in Reach Out and Play.
Why?
Creating social connections through the power of play is a great way to combat social isolation and loneliness. And, intergenerational connections are key to addressing ageism. More quality time spent together fosters connections which promote positive attitudes.
Where?
Events will be hosted in a variety of settings, ranging from Adult Day Centers to faith-based settings to libraries and living rooms.
When?
Most events will be hosted in September (think: Grandparents Day!) through the holidays.
How?
Ageless Innovation has developed resources to support Reach Out and Play events (see below), and NYSOFA has distributed thousands of Joy for All Games to Area Agencies on Aging and our community partners to support Reach Out and Play events.
Leaarn More
Download the Reach Out and Play: Community Event Toolkit to learn how to host an event.
Register a Reach Out and Play Event Here through AARP.
Questions? Email reachoutandplay@agelessinnovation.com.
|
|
|
Power-Lift LIVE: A Conversation with Derek Gelato on Strength-Training for Older Adults
According to new research, regularly lifting weights for a year in your mid-60s can preserve the strength of your leg muscles over the long term. This is important for falls-prevention, cognitive health, physical functioning, and more.
In a recent livestream, New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen joined personal trainer Derek Gelato to talk about strength training for older adults. They discuss how to approach strength training, how to do it safely, ways to strength-train even if you have physical limitations, and so much more.
Plus, you'll get to meet some truly impressive older-adult power lifters!
While you are watching, subscribe to NYSOFA's YouTube channel to learn more about upcoming livestreams.
Watch the Program Here
|
|
|
Medicaid Monday Webinar Series
Planning to qualify? Already getting Medicaid? In just 30 minutes every second Monday of each month, Pierro, Connor & Strauss attorneys break down the process, procedures and insider ‘tips’ for you to take advantage of these federal and state long-term care benefits. These programs are also great for aging services staff to learn how best to help clients navigating the process.
The next one is August 12, covering Home Care Applications: New York Independent Assessor, Managed Long-Term Care and Applying for the Fast-track Immediate Needs Program.
Click Here to Register
Download the Flyer
|
|
Program Spotlight: CHAMP Addiction and Mental Health Program for Older Adults
Though many older adults have some form of health insurance coverage, the policies and practices of some insurers may act as barriers to care, preventing many from receiving the mental health and substance use disorder care they need. Programs like New York’s Community Health Access to Addiction and Mental Health Care Project (CHAMP) are essential in helping individuals navigate and overcome these barriers to treatment.
CHAMP is an ombudsman program that functions as a partnership between the New York State Office for Addiction Services and Supports and the New York State Office of Mental Health. It is well suited to meet consumers across a large spectrum of service and treatment support systems. CHAMP works to address issues like coverage restrictions, network inadequacies, the complex nature of coverage, and more. CHAMP helps people who have Medicare, Medicaid, commercial insurance plans, and those with no insurance at all.
CHAMP can help patients work with their insurers by calling to request the documents they have a right to, and it can help patients understand what their insurance covers. The program can also reach out to pharmacies or providers and help advocate for patients’ needs. The program helps write and file appeals to insurers when denials are issued, and it can file complaints to the regulating government agency if a parity violation has taken place.
The CHAMP helpline (888-614-5400) is open Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services are free and confidential. Learn more here.
|
|
‘Empowering Voices’ Conference: Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, Staff and Volunteers Convene
Forty-three volunteers and staff members from eight Long Term Care Ombudsman Program regions convened in Utica on June 27 for a conference on 'Empowering Voices.' Also joining the program was New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman Claudette Royal.
The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP) is overseen by a state office in conjunction with 15 regional programs. Through this structure, LTCOP is an advocate and a resource for older adults and people with disabilities who live in nursing homes, assisted living, and other licensed adult care homes. Ombudsmen help residents understand and exercise their rights to good care in an environment that promotes and protects their dignity and quality of life.
The June conference was an opportunity to meet in person and bring forth new ideas and information for best assisting residents. It follows several volunteer recognition events held by local programs throughout the spring. See the photo galleries on the LTCOP Volunteer Spotlight page. There you can also learn about New York's two Ombudsmen of the Year, recognized at a ceremony during older Americans Month in May.
NYSOFA encourages our aging services partners to share information about LTCOP, an important resource to address resident preferences and quality-of-care issues in facilities. Please also join us in promoting volunteer opportunities. Individuals interested in volunteering for LTCOP can use the online form here.
|
|
|
SNAP-Ed NY: Nutritious Summer Salad
In the July edition of What's Cooking with NYSOFA, join Registered Dietitian Wendy Beckman and learn how to prepare this healthy black bean salad.
Quinoa is combined in this recipe with black beans, savory vegetables, and spices for a cold salad that is light and refreshing. This salad is high in protein and can be served as a main or side dish.
SNAP-Ed New York features recipes that are affordable, easy to make, and nutritious – brought to you by NYSOFA Registered Dietitians who are experts in the dietary needs of older adults.
|
|
|
5 Questions with NYSOFA Communications Intern Molly Ryan
NYSOFA is bringing back our regular 5 Questions series, featuring Q&A with staff and experts in the field of aging services. This month, we are featuring Molly Ryan, NYSOFA's Communications intern from SUNY Plattsburgh, who has been working behind the scenes on several video production projects, livestreams, and more. In fact, this month's article is one of the assignments for her internship — and an opportunity to talk about her time at NYSOFA.
Read the Article
Pictured above: Molly Ryan on the set of What's Cooking with NYSOFA, our monthly cook demo presented by SNAP-Ed New York and NYSOFA's nutrition team.
|
|
NYSOFA in the News
- Government technology ran an article featuring an interview with NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen on NYSOFA's technology partnerships to raise older adults' digital skills levels through GetSetUp and provide companionship tools like animatronic pets and the ElliQ proactive care companion.
|
|
About Inside NYS Aging
Inside NYS Aging is a publication of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). It provides news and resources for aging services providers and their partners in their efforts to promote services and supports for older adults. Please share this newsletter widely with any organizations or professionals that reach older adults. Read past issues in the newsroom on NYSOFA's website.
|
|
|
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
|