Inside NYS Aging: Issue 30 (August 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 30 (August 2024)

Program Spotlight: CHAMP Addiction and Mental Health Program for Older Adults





CHAMP is an ombudsman program that functions as a partnership between the New York State Office for Addiction Services and Supports and the New York State Office of Mental Health. It is well suited to meet consumers across a large spectrum of service and treatment support systems. CHAMP works to address issues like coverage restrictions, network inadequacies, the complex nature of coverage, and more. CHAMP helps people who have Medicare, Medicaid, commercial insurance plans, and those with no insurance at all.



CHAMP can help patients work with their insurers by calling to request the documents they have a right to, and it can help patients understand what their insurance covers. The program can also reach out to pharmacies or providers and help advocate for patients’ needs. The program helps write and file appeals to insurers when denials are issued, and it can file complaints to the regulating government agency if a parity violation has taken place.



The CHAMP helpline (888-614-5400) is open Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services are free and confidential. Though many older adults have some form of health insurance coverage, the policies and practices of some insurers may act as barriers to care, preventing many from receiving the mental health and substance use disorder care they need. Programs like New York’s Community Health Access to Addiction and Mental Health Care Project (CHAMP) are essential in helping individuals navigate and overcome these barriers to treatment.CHAMP is an ombudsman program that functions as a partnership between the New York State Office for Addiction Services and Supports and the New York State Office of Mental Health. It is well suited to meet consumers across a large spectrum of service and treatment support systems. CHAMP works to address issues like coverage restrictions, network inadequacies, the complex nature of coverage, and more. CHAMP helps people who have Medicare, Medicaid, commercial insurance plans, and those with no insurance at all.CHAMP can help patients work with their insurers by calling to request the documents they have a right to, and it can help patients understand what their insurance covers. The program can also reach out to pharmacies or providers and help advocate for patients’ needs. The program helps write and file appeals to insurers when denials are issued, and it can file complaints to the regulating government agency if a parity violation has taken place.The CHAMP helpline (888-614-5400) is open Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services are free and confidential. Learn more here