SimplyProtein Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips Now Available in H-E-B Stores
250 Texas Stores Now Carrying Brand’s First-Ever Savory Offering, Perfect for Better-for-You Summer SnackingTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimplyProtein®, the B Corp certified maker of nutritious, great-tasting, plant-based protein snacks that are gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, announced that H-E-B is now carrying the company’s first-ever Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips.
“We’re happy to recognize our association with H-E-B as we launch our latest innovation,” said Michael Lines, CEO of Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein. “Our companies share core values of collaboration, community involvement, and sustainability, so it’s a natural fit that we expand our presence together. And, in a region where tortilla chips are tremendously popular, we’re proud to offer a great tasting option that’s a bit more guilt-free.”
SimplyProtein’s Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips are made with corn, quality pea protein grown and manufactured in North America, organic sunflower oil, and other ingredients. Each 50-gram serving of 14 chips contains 7 grams of protein, 140 calories, 7-8 grams of fat, just 11-12 grams of carbohydrates, and no added sugar. A better-for-you option containing more protein than conventional offerings, they are available in three delicious flavor profiles:
SEA SALT - The simplicity of sea salt compliments the sweetness of the toasted corn flavor and allows for versatility in dipping;
HINT OF LIME - Salty, zesty, and pleasantly tart, the fresh tanginess of lime marries the crunch of a restaurant-style tortilla chip;
HINT OF HABANERO - The smoky flavors of a roasted habanero pepper deliver just enough heat to make you want more.
H-E-B carries the 4.58 oz. bags in 250 of its stores and online, with a suggested retail price of $4.99.
All SimplyProtein products are plant-based, B Corp certified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, making nutritious, delicious protein snacks available to everyone. All contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are low in calories, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The brand’s protein-rich product line includes Crispy Bars, Dipped Bars, Baked Oat Bars, caffeinated Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips.
To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit www.SimplyProtein.com. To follow the brand, check out Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
About SimplyProtein®
SimplyProtein believes that while life is complicated, choosing a snack shouldn’t be. That’s why all SimplyProtein products aim to help simplify our efforts to better manage our nutrition without having to overthink, or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. All SimplyProtein products are plant-based, B Corp certified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, making nutritious, delicious protein snacks available to everyone. All products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are low in calories, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Owned by Wellness Natural Inc., a business that prioritizes people and the planet, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Crispy Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, Baked Oat Bars, Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. and Canada in major retailers including Central Market, Costco, H-E-B, Loblaws, Meijer, Metro, Sobeys, The Giant Company, Thrive Market, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and its own websites, SimplyProtein.com and SimplyProtein.ca in Canada. To learn more about and follow our brand, visit Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
About H-E-B
H-E-B, with sales of $43 billion, operates more than 435 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 118th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 160,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com.
