[Latest] US Home Textile Market Size/Share Worth USD 70,658.6 Million by 2033 at a 5.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

According to a market research study, the demand analysis of US Home Textile Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 42,158.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 44,308.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 70,658.6 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are WestPoint Home, Springs Global, Mohawk Industries, American Textile Company, Welspun USA, Trident Group, Berkshire Hathaway , Hollander Sleep Products, Tempur Sealy International, Surya Inc., Pacific Coast Feather Company, Karastan , Frette, Coyuchi, Garnet Hill, and others.

US Home Textile Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising Homeownership Rates: The steady increase in homeownership rates in the US has fueled demand for home textile products. As more individuals and families invest in residential properties, there’s a corresponding need for bedding, bath linens, curtains, and other home textile essentials.

E-commerce Boom: The booming e-commerce sector has significantly impacted the US home textile market. Consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of shopping online for home goods, leading to a surge in online sales of bedding, towels, and other home textile products.

Focus on Sustainability: Growing environmental awareness among US consumers has led to a shift towards eco-friendly home textiles. Companies are responding by offering organic cotton, bamboo, and other sustainable materials, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

Innovations in Technology: Technological advancements have transformed the home textile market in the US, with the introduction of smart textiles and bedding. Products embedded with sensors for temperature regulation, sleep monitoring, and other features cater to the demand for high-tech solutions in home comfort.

Changing Consumer Lifestyles: Evolving lifestyle trends, such as the desire for minimalist décor and luxury bedding experiences, influence the US home textile market. Consumers seek products that reflect their individual style preferences and offer enhanced comfort and functionality.

Premiumization and Customization: There’s a growing trend towards premiumization and customization in the US home textile market. Consumers are willing to invest in high-quality, luxurious bedding and bath linens, as well as personalized products that match their unique tastes and preferences. This trend drives demand for upscale and bespoke home textile offerings.

Health and Wellness Focus: The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of health and hygiene, influencing consumer preferences in the US home textile market. Demand has surged for antimicrobial bedding, hypoallergenic pillows, and other products designed to promote better sleep and overall wellness.

Home Improvement Trend: With more people spending time at home due to remote work and social distancing measures, there’s a growing focus on home improvement projects in the US This trend drives demand for home textile products such as curtains, rugs, and decorative pillows, as consumers seek to refresh and personalize their living spaces.

US Home Textile Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Mohawk Industries agreed to acquire the Vitromex ceramic tile business from Grupo Industrial Saltillo for about $293 million in cash. The transaction, subject to approvals, is anticipated to enhance Mohawk’s earnings and is slated to conclude in the second half of 2022.

In 2022, Milan-based textile firm Gruppo Piacenza SpA acquired Arte Tessile Snc, a specialist in patternmaking for jacquard and raschel textiles. These textiles find extensive use in the production of net curtains, table covers, and outerwear garments, expanding Gruppo Piacenza’s product portfolio and capabilities.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 44,308.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 70,658.6 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 42,158.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.2% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Material, Price Range and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Country Scope US Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

US Home Textile Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the US Home Textile Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, leading to shortages of raw materials and production delays for home textile manufacturers in the US This resulted in inventory challenges and increased lead times for retailers and consumers.

Shift in Consumer Spending: Economic uncertainty and lockdown measures during the pandemic prompted changes in consumer spending habits. While demand for essential home textile products like bedding and towels remained stable, purchases of non-essential items such as decorative pillows and curtains declined as consumers prioritized essential purchases.

Pent-up Demand Release: As vaccination rates increase and restrictions ease, pent-up demand for home textile products is expected to be released, driving a rebound in sales as consumers resume postponed purchases and home improvement projects.

E-commerce Growth: The accelerated shift towards online shopping during the pandemic is likely to continue, with e-commerce channels playing a vital role in the recovery of the home textile market. Retailers will invest in enhancing their online presence and improving the digital shopping experience to capitalize on this trend.

Product Innovation: Manufacturers will focus on product innovation to meet evolving consumer preferences post-pandemic. This may include the development of antimicrobial textiles, sustainable materials, and smart home textile products that promote health, wellness, and convenience.

Promotional Strategies: To stimulate demand, retailers may implement promotional strategies such as discounts, bundle deals, and limited-time offers to incentivize consumers to make home textile purchases.

Adaptation to New Trends: The pandemic has accelerated certain trends such as the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, as well as the preference for home office solutions. Companies that adapt to these emerging trends and consumer needs will be better positioned for recovery and growth in the post-pandemic landscape.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the US Home Textile Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

US Home Textile Market – Significant Threats

The US Home Textile Market faces several significant threats that could impact its growth and profitability in the future. Some of these threats include:

Intense Competition: The US home textile market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Intense competition can lead to price wars, margin pressure, and reduced profitability for companies operating in the market.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain, such as raw material shortages, transportation bottlenecks, and geopolitical tensions, can impact the availability and cost of inputs for home textile production, leading to production delays and increased costs.

Economic Downturns: Economic downturns and recessions can dampen consumer spending on non-essential items like home textiles as consumers prioritize essential purchases, leading to reduced demand and sales in the market.

Shifts in Consumer Preferences: Rapid changes in consumer preferences and lifestyle trends pose a threat to home textile companies that fail to adapt quickly. Companies risk losing market share if they are unable to anticipate and meet evolving consumer demands for innovative designs, sustainable materials, and functional features.

Counterfeit Products and Brand Dilution: The proliferation of counterfeit home textile products in the market poses a threat to reputable brands, leading to brand dilution, loss of consumer trust, and revenue erosion. Counterfeit products not only undercut legitimate businesses but also compromise product quality and safety, potentially harming consumer health and well-being.

List of the prominent players in the US Home Textile Market:

List of the prominent players in the US Home Textile Market:

WestPoint Home

Springs Global

Mohawk Industries

American Textile Company

Welspun USA

Trident Group

Berkshire Hathaway

Hollander Sleep Products

Tempur Sealy International

Surya Inc.

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Karastan

Frette

Coyuchi

Garnet Hill

Others

The US Home Textile Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Bedroom Linen

Bathroom Linen

Carpets and Floor Coverings

Kitchen Linen

Curtains and Drapes

Others

By Material

Cotton

Linen

Silk

Wool

Synthetic

Blends

Natural Fibers

Others

By Price Range

Luxury

Mid-Range

Economy

