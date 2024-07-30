Evium Charging's EV Stations Revolutionizes TOPAZ Tenant Amenities

Evium Charging Station at The Caroline

Evium Charging revolutionizes TOPAZ tenant amenities with new EV stations at The Caroline, setting a new standard in sustainability and tenant satisfaction.

The addition of EV chargers aligns with our strategy to enhance tenant satisfaction and environmental stewardship.” — Rebecca Purcell, Property Manager at The Caroline

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topaz and Evium Charging proudly announce the successful installation of EV chargers at The Caroline, setting a new standard in tenant amenities and sustainability within commercial real estate.

"We are excited to introduce EV charging capabilities at The Caroline," said Marlene Siberski, VP of Asset Management at Topaz. "This initiative underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge amenities that cater to the evolving needs of our tenants."

The seamless installation, managed by Evium Charging, minimally disrupted operations while maximizing tenant convenience. Rebecca Purcell, Property Manager at The Caroline, praised Evium Charging's expertise and cost-effective solutions, making this project feasible.

Demand for EV charging infrastructure is on the rise among commercial tenants, reflecting broader trends toward sustainability and innovation in real estate management. "David Fenig, CEO at Evium Charging," commented, "We are proud to partner with Topaz to support their sustainability vision. Working with Topaz and Blue Roc has been fantastic, as their dedication to both sustainability and tenant experience was evident throughout our discussions. Together, we are setting a new standard in accessible and efficient EV charging solutions."

The installation not only meets current tenant demands but also positions The Caroline as a leader in sustainable building practices. "J. Etan Friedman, Managing Partner & COO at Topaz, affirmed, "We believe in investing in technologies that benefit both our tenants and the environment. This initiative underscores our ongoing commitment to creating modern, environmentally-friendly spaces."

Topaz and Evium Charging invite other property managers and landlords to explore the benefits of EV charging installations. Friedman emphasized, "While Florida provides favorable conditions for property management, funding and rebates for EV infrastructure can be limited. Evium Charging's low to no-cost solutions made this project feasible and advantageous for our property."

For more information on enhancing your property's amenities with EV charging or to schedule an introductory call, please contact David Fenig at david@eviumcharging.com

About Topaz: Topaz is a leading real estate investment and development firm specializing in acquiring, developing, and managing distinctive commercial properties across the United States. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Topaz creates environments that foster business growth and enhance tenant experiences. For more information, visit TopazCG.com.

About Evium Charging: Evium Charging is a premier provider of turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for multifamily and commercial properties. With a focus on affordability, efficiency, and future-proof technology, Evium Charging empowers property owners to meet the increasing demand for EV infrastructure while promoting sustainability. For more information, visit www.eviumcharging.com.