Former Leader of Scioto Valley Realtor Group Indicted in Embezzlement Case

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A former executive officer of the Scioto Valley Association of Realtors has been indicted by a Ross County grand jury on two felony counts related to theft from the organization, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Brenda Free, 58, of Chillicothe, was arraigned today in Ross County Common Pleas Court for allegedly using her position to steal $53,968 from the association and forging a $1,500 check with her secretary’s signature to benefit herself. The charges include one count of theft (fourth-degree felony) and one count of forgery (fifth-degree felony).

The Scioto Valley Association of Realtors serves Jackson, Pike, Ross and Vinton.

The case was investigated and will be prosecuted by attorneys from the Economic Crimes Unit in Yost’s Consumer Protection Section.

Indictments merely contain allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

