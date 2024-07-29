National Tax Lien Association Announces 2024 NTLA Symposium in New Orleans

Offering exclusive networking opportunities, insightful conversations and valuable connections that can drive your business forward in the tax lien industry.

With a solid 27-year foundation, the NTLA is a trusted educator in the tax lien and deed industry. Join us for exclusive networking and invaluable connections—register today!” — Brad Westover, Executive Director of NTLA

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Tax Lien Association is excited to announce its upcoming 2024 NTLA Fall Symposium, scheduled to take place on September 25-26 at the Ritz-Carlton in the vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana. This premier 2-day in-person event will gather industry leaders as well as those looking to learn more about tax lien and deed investing to gain insights, network, and conduct business.

For 27-years the NTLA has been leading legislative, regulatory, business, public relations, and educational interests in the tax lien industry across the United States. The 2024 Symposium will provide an intimate setting to foster business connections among investors, lenders, service providers, attorneys, and government officials, all actively participating in the tax sale industry.

The 2024 NTLA Symposium is set to be an engaging and impactful event — with expert speakers, focused sessions, and extensive networking opportunities. Offering exclusive networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful conversations with industry experts and peers in an intimate setting, attendees will build valuable connections that can drive their business forward in a collaborative environment where they can share ideas and discover innovative solutions to industry challenges. In addition to education and networking, America’s largest brokers will be present to buy, sale and exchange tax liens and tax deeds.

Education offerings include an introductory to intermediate level on the fundamentals of underwriting and servicing where attendees will gain valuable insights into the initial assessment and evaluation of potential investments, including key criteria and risk factors to consider. Also, a session focused on the unique landscape of tax lien investing in Louisiana and Mississippi, where our expert speakers will share insights on navigating local regulations, understanding market trends, and identifying profitable investment prospects. As well as a deep dive into how states are adjusting their processes in response to the landmark Tyler v. Hennepin County US Supreme court decision, providing an overview of the significant changes in key states such as, Arizona, Nebraska, Illinois, and New Jersey.

Additionally, the NTLA has partnered with local nonprofit organization Rebuilding Together New Orleans to participate in a community homebuilding project, providing an opportunity to give back to the community and connect with like-minded professionals through an impactful service initiative.

Sponsors include Gold Sponsor Firstrust Bank, as well as other contributing sponsors such as Phillips Lytle LLP, US Tax Seed Solutions, Tax Sale Resources, Firefly Legal, and Capital One Bank. Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are still available. This is your chance to showcase your brand to a captivated audience of industry professionals at the premier conferences dedicated to the tax sale industry.

Don't miss this chance to be part of the leading event dedicated to advancing the interests and expertise of tax sale professionals across the nation. Secure your spot today by registering online at ntlaconference.com and join us in shaping the future of the industry.



