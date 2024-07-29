Karate-Kicking Equine Inspires Young Audiences to Explore and Embrace New Experiences

Kids shouldn’t feel limited by their body size or shape, and that’s the powerful message at the center of Ross Hartshorn’s charming children’s book. The real Kumakawa and his faithful friend Daisy, a sheepdog. Author and racehorse owner Ross Hartshorn Illustrator Charlotte Harding

Inspired by a real, retired racehorse named Kumakawa and a beloved sheepdog named Daisy

It’s a charming story for children about exploring and embracing new experiences, even when we feel we are not the perfect size or shape for it.” — Author Ross Hartshorn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the delightful children’s book, The Adventures of Kumakawa: The Horse That Will Try Anything – Today It’s Karate, readers meet Kumakawa, a once successful and very real racehorse named after Tetsuya Kumakawa, a famous ballet dancer. Kuma (as the horse is affectionately known to his friends) is thoroughly enjoying his idyllic retirement on a picturesque farm in the valleys of South Wales, where he can trot freely up the mountain path and sample fresh grass, all under the watchful eyes of his friend Daisy, a sheepdog.

Kuma is feeling particularly lazy one day, but Daisy is anxious for a new adventure. A little boy named Max shows up at the farm and wants to learn to ride a horse. As it turns out, Max knows something he can teach the animals as well! Max is dressed in loose-fitting pants and a green-belted tunic, and Kuma and Daisy will soon learn the meaning behind Max’s unusual attire.

“Max teaches the animals three karate techniques, and the readers can join in with the lesson,” author Ross Hartshorn explained. “It’s a charming story for children about exploring and embracing new experiences, even when we feel we are not the perfect size or shape for it.”

Written with children ages 4-10 in mind, Kumakawa’s empowering tale will inspire young audiences to ponder, “If a horse can learn karate, is there anything I can’t do?”

About the Author

Ross Hartshorn is a former teacher, business owner, DJ and racehorse owner. He emerged as a compelling storyteller at age 74 with his 2021 debut, Life is Not a Rehearsal, captivating readers with his life's ups and downs. His memoir, All Square, released the same year, poignantly captures the essence of community resilience during the lockdown.

In Autumn 2022, Hartshorn expanded his repertoire with children's literature, introducing The Adventures of Kumakawa: The Horse That Will Try Anything – Today It’s Karate, illustrated by Charlotte Harding. This story, along with sequels Today It's Ballet and Today He's Australian, encourages children to embrace new experiences, highlighting perseverance and exploration.

Simultaneously, Kumakawa: My True Story, co-authored with Helen McCarthy, offers an insightful view into the life of a versatile racehorse. Hartshorn's diverse writings, ranging from personal struggles to imaginative children's tales, showcase his versatility and connect with a wide audience, making him a notable figure in contemporary literature.

For more information, please visit www.kumakawa.co.uk, or find the author on Facebook (Ross Hartshorn – Author).

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Kumakawa-Horse-That-Anything/dp/B0BCD7FZ95

The Adventures of Kumakawa: The Horse That Will Try Anything – Today It’s Karate

ISBN-13: ‎979-8848334234

Paperback: ‎32 pages

Available from Amazon.com

