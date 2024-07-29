Mobil Disaster Recovery Center to Open in Medanales

A Mobil Disaster Recovery Center (MDRC) operated by the state of New Mexico and FEMA will open in Medanales on Tuesday, July 30, to help Rio Arriba County residents impacted by last month’s South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding. The MDRC will be located at 214 County Road 142 in Medanales. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays. Residents and business owners in Lincoln, Otero, Rio Arriba and San Juan counties and the Mescalero Apache Reservation can visit any Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as well as, state, local, nonprofit and other community organizations will be available to meet with visitors.

The new MDRC (through Aug. 3 only) will be located at: Rio Arriba County

Senior Citizens Center

214 County Road 142

Medanales, NM There are other DRCs open at: Hours at all centers are:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed Sunday

New Mexicans can also gather information on resources such as SNAP, Medicaid, unemployment, insurance claim assistance, Disaster Case Management, vital records, mental health support and childcare assistance. No appointment is needed.

All Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. Language services are also available at the center. You do not have to visit the center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

For more information and assistance, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. MT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.