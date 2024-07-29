Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka: 30th Commemoration of Liberation Day of Rwanda

Remarks by HE Ms Thandi Moraka, the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, on the occasion of the 30th Commemoration of Liberation Day of Rwanda (Kwibohora30), on 26 July 2024

I am honoured to be here today to join you in the 30th Commemoration of Liberation Day, known as Kwibohora. Today, we commemorate an event of profound significance in the history of Rwanda, Kwibohora30. Thirty years ago, Rwandans joined hands to liberate their country, as they faced one of their darkest chapters. The horrors of the Genocide against the Tutsi tore at the fabric of society, leaving unimaginable pain and loss in its wake. But today, on the occasion of Kwibohora30, we stand united in remembrance, resilience and renewal.

Kwibohora is a day to reflect on the sacrifices made, to honour the memory of the victims of the genocide against the Tutsi, to celebrate the resilience of the Rwandan people and to renew the commitment to building a united and prosperous nation.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Kwibohora30 is not just a milestone; it is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Rwandan people. It symbolises Rwanda’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding, reconciliation and the pursuit of justice. It is a day to honour the courage of those who resisted hatred and violence and to pay tribute to the countless heroes who sacrificed everything to protect their fellow Rwandans.

In the last three decades, Rwanda has undergone a remarkable transformation. It has made tremendous strides in fostering unity and inclusivity, in promoting economic development and in nurturing a society where every Rwandan can thrive.

In his speech at the 30th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, President Paul Kagame paid a beautiful tribute to South Africa and hailed South Africa for its positive contribution towards Rwanda’s recovery from the civil war and for helping Rwanda to find its feet. We are happy that South Africa could assist with this great task, in our humble way.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As we look ahead to the future, let us draw inspiration from the courage and resilience of our people. Let us continue to work together, across all boundaries, where prosperity is shared by all, and where the dreams and aspirations of our two countries can flourish.

On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, let me take this opportunity to thank you for inviting us to this important event. This 30th anniversary of the liberation is a special one, as it coincides with 30 Years of South Africa’s freedom. Just like Rwanda, this year is critical for South Africa as we celebrate a significant milestone in the history of our country.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In this 30-year celebration, let us reaffirm our commitment to the values that unite us: justice, equality and the dignity of every human being. Let us honour the memory of those who sacrificed so much for our freedom and pledge to build societies where the mistakes of the past are never repeated.

I thank you.