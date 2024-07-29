Cloud Backup Market to Set an Explosive Growth in Near Future: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Dropbox
The Global Cloud Backup Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on Cloud Backup Market Insights, to 2030. The growth of the Cloud Backup market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), Microsoft Azure (United States), Google Cloud (United States), IBM Cloud (United States), Oracle Cloud (United States), Dropbox (United States), Backblaze (United States), Acronis (Switzerland), Veeam (Switzerland), Barracuda Networks (United States), Carbonite (United States), IDrive (United States), Datto (United States), SpiderOak (United States), Infosys (India).
Definition: The cloud backup market refers to the industry that provides services and solutions for storing data on remote cloud-based servers. Cloud backup services offer businesses and individuals a secure, scalable, and reliable way to back up and recover data in case of loss, corruption, or disaster.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing data generation and accumulation by organizations and individuals
• Need for scalable and efficient storage solutions
• Disaster recovery and business continuity requirements
Market Opportunities:
• Growing demand for scalable and efficient data storage solutions
• Adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies by organizations
• Opportunities to provide comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solutions across diverse environments
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
“In August 2023, Oracle launched Oracle Cloud for the Australian Government and Defense in Canberra, offering over 100 services on a highly secure platform physically isolated from other regions, ensuring data sovereignty and compliance with PROTECTED-level security controls.”
“In July 2023, Acronis International GmbH, a Swiss software company, announced significant updates to its Cyber Protect Cloud platform and unveiled a new product named Advanced Automation within its Advanced Management solution.”
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Cloud Backup Market: Solution, Service
Key Applications/end-users of Cloud Backup Market: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication & ITES, Others
