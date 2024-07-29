End Hunger Games 2024: Community Event to Combat Hunger in Chicago's Northwest Neighborhoods
J. Blanton Plumbing proudly sponsors the End Hunger Games 2024, supporting the community while providing 24-hour plumbing service, drain camera inspection, and water heater repair.
Supporting the Fight Against Hunger in Chicago's Northwest Neighborhoods
We are proud to be a part of the End Hunger Games 2024.”NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The End Hunger Games 2024, hosted by The Friendship Center, is set to make a significant impact in Chicago's Northwest neighborhoods. This inaugural event aims to combat hunger and provide essential resources to an estimated 70,000 residents in need.
J. Blanton Plumbing, a local Chicagoland company and leading provider of 24 hour plumbing services, is proud to participate as one of the sponsors of the End Hunger Games 2024. By supporting this community-driven event, J. Blanton Plumbing demonstrates its commitment to the well-being of local residents.
Event Details
Join The Friendship Center in the fight against hunger at the inaugural End Hunger Games on Sunday, August 11, from 3 - 6 pm at Guild Row Co. This exciting event will feature an afternoon of great food, a cash bar, and amazing raffles. Guests will be put to the test with fun games and challenges, all designed to raise awareness and funds to support those facing hunger in our community.
All event proceeds will directly benefit The Friendship Center, helping to provide access to fresh food and essential resources to those in need. J. Blanton Plumbing is honored to contribute to this important cause and support our community.
"We are thrilled to sponsor the End Hunger Games 2024," said Cynthia Wozniak, Head of Marketing at J. Blanton Plumbing.
J. Blanton Plumbing's Commitment to the Community
J. Blanton Plumbing has been serving the Chicagoland area for over 30 years, offering a wide range of services, including drain camera inspections, water heater maintenance and installation, and more. Our team is dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable services to ensure the comfort and safety of our customers' homes.
As a company that values community engagement, J. Blanton Plumbing is committed to supporting local initiatives and events like the End Hunger Games. We believe in the power of collective action to make a positive impact, and we encourage everyone to join us in supporting The Friendship Center's mission.
Join Us at the End Hunger Games 2024
Tickets are still available for the End Hunger Games 2024! Don't miss out on a day filled with delicious food, exciting games, and the chance to win fantastic prizes, all while supporting a worthy cause. Your participation will help provide access to fresh food and resources for those in need. Purchase your tickets now at https://friendshipcenterchicago.org/ehg/.
About J. Blanton Plumbing
J. Blanton Plumbing has been proudly serving the Chicagoland area for over 30 years. We are committed to helping families solve their plumbing problems with 5-star service, including 24 hour plumbing services, drain camera inspections, and solutions to fix water heaters. Trust J. Blanton Plumbing for all your plumbing needs and for supporting community causes.
