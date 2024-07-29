Federal Cabinet adopts import strategy for hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives

The Federal Cabinet today adopted the import strategy for hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives. The import strategy sets out a clear and reliable framework for the urgently needed imports of hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives to Germany. It is a key component of Germany’s hydrogen policy and supports the German government’s commitment to developing the domestic market. The import strategy complements Germany’s National Hydrogen Strategy.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck: A large proportion of Germany’s hydrogen demand will have to be covered by imports from abroad in the medium to long term. The import strategy provides the framework for this. It sends a clear message to our partners abroad: Germany expects a large and stable domestic demand for hydrogen and its derivatives and is a reliable partner and target market for hydrogen products. The import strategy thus creates investment security for the production of hydrogen in partner countries, the development of the required import infrastructure and for German industry as a buyer.

The Federal Government expects its national demand for hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives to reach between 95 to 130 TWh by 2030. It is expected that around 50 to 70% (45 to 90 TWh ) of the hydrogen products will have to be imported from abroad. It can be assumed that the proportion of imports will continue to rise after 2030.

According to initial estimates, the demand for hydrogen and its derivatives could increase to between 360 and 500 TWh of hydrogen and approx. 200 TWh of hydrogen derivatives by 2045.

The goal of the import strategy is therefore to ensure that Germany’s demand for imports of hydrogen and its derivatives will be met and that the supply chain is resilient. The main content and objectives of the import strategy for hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives adopted today are as follows: