The 2025 European Quiz Championships will Crown the 'Masters of Trivia' on January 18-19
Competitors will face off in five languages (English, French, German, and Alsatian) through a series of knockout stages leading to the Grand Finals on Sunday.
Dozens of competitors from all across Europe have registered already, including several players over the age of 85, which is simply amazing to mention. Intelligent Games LLC and Masters of Trivia are thrilled to announce the inaugural European Quiz Championships, set to take place on the weekend of January 18-19, 2025, at ESCAL, in Betschdorf, Bas-Rhin, France. This groundbreaking event aims to bring competitive quiz games to a broader audience across Europe, fostering a spirit of learning, fun, and community engagement.
EVENT OVERVIEW
The European Quiz Championships will feature multiple rounds of intense quiz competitions, testing participants' knowledge across a wide range of categories. From history and science to pop culture and sports, the event promises to challenge even the most seasoned quiz enthusiasts.
The Championships will be divided into several age groups and categories, ensuring a fair and exciting competition for all participants. In addition to an adult category, the competition will also feature a “Youth Competition” (ages 12-18) as well as a “Senior Competition” (ages 65+).
In addition, the Championships will be the first of its kind to feature competitors facing off in multiple languages (English, French, German, and Alsatian) through a series of knockout stages leading to the Grand Finals on Sunday.
On Sunday, January 19, 2025, the large crowd at ESCAL in Betschdorf will also compete against participants worldwide. The competition will adopt a hybrid format, integrating Masters of Trivia’s platform, allowing over 250,000 registered users globally to join in the fun.
EVENT SCHEDULE
The event will be held on the weekend of January 18 and 19, 2025 at ESCAL, 12 Rue du Bannholz, 67660 Betschdorf, France. Over 2500 visitors and 300 competitors are expected.
Doors at the ESCAL in Betschdorf will open at 8am on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The event will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at 9:30 AM, followed by a series of quiz competitions throughout the day. The semifinals and finals will take place on Sunday, January 19, culminating in an awards ceremony where the champions will be crowned.
PRIZES AND RECOGNITION
A total of 27 prizes will be awarded across different categories and age groups. Winners in each language category (French, German, English, and Alsatian) will receive significant recognition, with the overall grand prize going to the participant with the highest score across all categories. Youth and senior participants will also compete for grand prizes in their respective age groups.
“Dozens of competitors from all across Europe have registered already”, stated Dom Einhorn, head of Intelligent Games, “including several players over the age of 85, which is simply amazing to mention.”
SPECIAL FEATURES
The European Quiz Championships will not only focus on competitive quizzing but also offer a rich cultural and culinary experience. Attendees can enjoy a diverse array of cuisines, including Alsatian, French, Asian, and Georgian dishes, among others.
The event will feature keynote speakers, including Dom Einhorn, founder and CEO of Intelligent Games LLC, and Peter Langer, CEO, Industrial Design Engineer, and Creative Director at Time Travel Berlin. Mr. Langer will present a keynote titled “We Are Not Alone! Why UFOs Are Real” at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18. Following his presentation, a quiz competition focused on Space Exploration and UFOs will be held.
Additional presentations on various topics of interest will punctuate the event. Attendees can look forward to entertainment segments, including live music, stand-up comedy, as well as dance and martial arts demonstrations.
COMMUNITY BUILDING
One of the primary goals of the European Quiz Championships is to build a vibrant community around the event. By bringing together trivia enthusiasts from across the European continent, the Championships aim to foster a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect among participants. The event will highlight the importance of sportsmanship, celebrating knowledge and learning as communal achievements.
GLOBAL REACH AND BRANDING
The European Quiz Championships also aim to build a brand that resonates both locally and internationally. By leveraging Intelligent Games’ extensive experience in digital media and competitive gaming, the Championships will be promoted across multiple platforms, ensuring broad visibility and engagement.
JOIN US
Join us for the inaugural European Quiz Championships and be part of a new era of competitive quizzing. Whether you're a trivia aficionado or a casual enthusiast, this event offers something for everyone. The official training grounds for the event are open at https://mastersoftrivia.com/
Register now and secure your place in what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of knowledge, competition, and fun.
ABOUT INTELLIGENT GAMES AND MASTERS OF TRIVIA
Intelligent Games LLC, led by Dom Einhorn, is a pioneer in creating engaging and educational trivia and quiz games. With a passion for fostering knowledge and community, the company operates the popular Masters of Trivia quiz platform.
As stated on its website, “Masters of Trivia's core mission is to educate while entertaining. Our slogan is “Knowledge Gamified” and not “Gamified Knowledge” for good reason: we aim to educate and inform first and foremost. But we also know that most people need to be deeply engaged in the learning process. Hence, we added a heavy dose of entertainment and incentives to the mix.”
CONTACT AND REGISTRATION
Join us for the inaugural European Quiz Championships and be part of a new era of competitive quizzing. Whether you're a trivia aficionado or a casual enthusiast, this event offers something for everyone.
EVENT VENUE
ESCAL, 12 Rue du Bannholz, 67660 Betschdorf (France)
EVENT ORGANIZERS
QUIZ67.COM
Dom Einhorn, Founder, Intelligent Games LLC. +33637047412
Dom Einhorn
QUIZ67.COM
+33 637047412
