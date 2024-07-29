Commissioner Manolo Reyes will distribute around 8,000 school backpack

Next date: Monday, July 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM

District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes will distribute more than 500 backpacks at the Boys and Girls Club. This is one of several back-to-school activities where he will distribute a total of 8,000 backpacks to students at school meet-and-greets, summer camps, and community non-profits in the City of Miami to help families in need.

"A father, grandfather, and former teacher I understand how important it is for children to start the new school year with a new backpack and supplies. However the rising cost of living makes it difficult for middle-income families to cover the cost of everything they need for a successful start to the school year. That is why every year I make sure to work with community partners to help ensure that every child in our city can receive their backpacks with essential school supplies to start the new year," said Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

Thank you to our community partners who contributed this year to our efforts to bring relief to our residents.

When

Monday, July 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Location

Boys and Girls Club, 2805 SW 32 Ave, Miami, 33133, View Map