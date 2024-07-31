North Carolina Department of Public Safety Enhances Budgeting and Planning with OpenGov
The new system will enhance transparency, allowing for real-time data availability and improved customer service through a user-friendly online portal.NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the sunsetting of its homegrown system due to a departmental split, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) sought a more robust solution for its budgeting needs. The Department chose OpenGov, the leader in budgeting and planning software for the public sector.
NCDPS, managing over $350 million in capital projects annually, faced challenges with manual capital pre-screening, a lack of financial reports, and limited visibility into projections. The team needed a system that could centralize the capital improvement process and provide detailed charts, graphs, and reports for leadership transparency. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its ability to automate monthly reports and tie projects back to strategic initiatives, a state requirement.
With the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, NCDPS can anticipate improvements in the budgeting processes. The department can expect to save approximately $40,000 per year by automating contract management and key date tracking. Additionally, the new system will enhance transparency, allowing for real-time data availability and improved customer service through a user-friendly online portal. This transition will streamline operations and ensure compliance with state requirements.
NCDPS joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
