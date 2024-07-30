Compare the leading ERP solutions at Dublin ERP event
Attend the Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD event if you are reviewing, upgrading or replacing your ERP solution. Compare 14 leading ERP systems over 2 days.DUBLIN, IRELAND , July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lumenia Consulting ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event returns to the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin Airport on 1-2 October. The event is Lumenia’s 24th event and is now an established event on the ERP calendar. The unique format of the event brings together the leading ERP vendors, who must follow a script during their presentations, allowing ERP buyers to compare solutions like for like.
The event will feature ERP product demonstrations from 14 ERP software providers. Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage Intacct, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Infor, IFS, SAP Business ByDesign, Intact iQ, EFACS E/8, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Kerridge K8 and Acumatica.
The event is aimed at organisations that are planning to upgrade or replace their ERP systems. This is an ideal opportunity for senior finance or IT executives and members of their ERP selection teams to efficiently review the leading ERP products and to learn how to manage their selection process so that risk is reduced and benefits are maximised.
The event kicks off with the ERP vendors taking part in an ‘Elevator Pitch’. During this session the vendors present a summary of their USP’s to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their ERP system demonstrations. Over the two days, delegates can choose to attend sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, BI & Analytics, Projects, Supply Chain or Sales. The demonstrations are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier for delegates to make system comparisons.
The ERP packed Agenda will include presentations of keynote speeches from Lumenia Consulting on ‘What Makes Successful ERP Projects’, ‘Navigating the Intersection between ERP and Digital Transformation' and ‘Are you ERP Ready’? It will also include vendor showcase presentations on key ERP topics and insights around new technology. Day 2 will conclude with a panel-discussion on ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’, always an event highlight. A panel of industry end users, all of whom have implemented ERP, will talk about their experiences good and bad and highlight things they might do differently next time.
The event will have ample time for networking and the ERP vendors will be available in the expo area for questions and 1:1 meetings. The event is facilitated by independent ERP consultants Lumenia Consulting who will also be on hand to offer impartial guidance and advice.
For further information on the event, early bird discounts and to register please visit the event website https://erpheadtohead.com/ireland/
