The Houston Zoo Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Status, Increasing Accessibility for All Guests

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Zoo becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) after completing training from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification is awarded to organizations that have completed an autism-specific training and certification program through IBCCES to enhance their services, make all guests feel welcome, and expand staff expertise when working with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

The program includes best practices from clinical and subject matter experts, as well as perspectives from autistic individuals themselves. Additionally, IBCCES conducted an onsite review, offering the zoo valuable insights on improving their facilities and developing detailed sensory guides for each area at the zoo.

“We are incredibly honored to achieve certification as a Certified Autism Center™,” said Lee Ehmke, Houston Zoo President and CEO. “This milestone reflects our commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that all guests, including those with autism and sensory sensitivities, can enjoy a meaningful and enriching experience at the Houston Zoo. We have embraced the insights and recommendations provided by IBCCES to enhance our facilities and services, and we look forward to welcoming even more families to explore, learn, and connect with wildlife in a supportive environment.”

The Houston Zoo provides various accessible options to ensure all visitors have an enjoyable experience, including wheelchair rentals, nursing rooms, the ability to bring outside food and beverages, and the option to utilize a service animal while visiting the zoo.

“We are thrilled to certify the Houston Zoo as a Certified Autism Center™, recognizing the effort they’ve put into creating an environment where every guest who visits the Zoo will feel welcome and included,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We look forward to seeing the impact this certification will have on staff and guests alike, creating enjoyable experiences for all.”

For over 20 years, IBCCES has led the industry in cognitive disorder training and certification for professionals in education, healthcare, and corporate sectors worldwide. IBCCES offers evidence-based training and certification programs developed in collaboration with clinical experts and autistic individuals, aiming to equip professionals with a deeper understanding of how to effectively communicate and interact with individuals who have cognitive differences or sensory needs. These programs emphasize industry-best practices and incorporate the latest research.

Additionally, IBCCES created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that features certified locations and professionals. Every organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) standards.



About IBCCES

For over two decades, the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) has been a global leader in providing cognitive disorder training and certification for professionals in education, healthcare, and corporate sectors. IBCCES offers evidence-based training and certification programs developed in collaboration with clinical experts and autistic individuals, ensuring that professionals are well-equipped to understand, communicate, and interact effectively with individuals with cognitive differences and sensory needs. Our programs emphasize industry best practices and incorporate the latest research to enhance service delivery and inclusivity.

About Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo connects communities with animals, inspiring action to save wildlife. Established in 1922, today the Zoo is a leading conservation and education nonprofit organization providing care to thousands of animals. All while remaining a cherished destination for fun, family, and inspiration for all of Houston’s diverse communities. The Houston Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, education, science, and recreation. To stay informed about the Houston Zoo, visit www.houstonzoo.org.