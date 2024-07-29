HIP Video Promo Presents: Kerlyne Liberus releases brand new music video “You’re Good To Me (ou Bon Pou Mwen)”

The Southern NJ native Kerlyne Liberus shares her new faith-based single “You’re Good To Me (ou Bon Pou Mwen)”

SEWELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailing from Southern New Jersey, her music is a vibrant tapestry woven with her rich Haitian heritage and the deep-rooted Christian values from her upbringing in New York and New Jersey. From an early age, she was inspired by her father, who played the accordion and sang with his group, ‘Les Freres Unis’. This familial influence ignited her passion for singing and performing, leading her to start singing in her church’s children’s group. As her talent blossomed, she began performing solo parts and participating in high school events, setting the stage for a remarkable musical journey. Colorfully dynamic, wonderfully expressive, and with a voice capable of strengthening people's ties with the Holy Spirit, Kerlyne Liberus‘s brand of Gospel has lit up the hearts of many. For Kerlyne, music is a divine gift, a way of spreading God’s word and healing through song. Her mission is clear: to inspire positive action and comfort those in need.

“You’re Good To Me” is a heartfelt English rendition of “Ou Bon Pou Mwen” by James Smith Alcindor, beautifully interpreted by Liberus. This song deeply resonates, honoring God for his boundless goodness. Kerlyne’s soulful voice and passionate delivery elevate the music, making it a poignant reminder of divine grace and gratitude. Through “You’re Good To Me,” Kerlyne invites listeners to reflect on their blessings and celebrate the unwavering love and generosity of God.

The music video for “You’re Good To Me” is a simple yet authentic portrayal of Kerlyne Liberus delivering her powerful message of gratitude and faith. The video features Kerlyne in multiple different settings including captivating architecture and a beautiful waterfront. Through these simple yet evocative backdrops, the music video for “You’re Good To Me” delivers a powerful and moving visual experience that perfectly complements Kerlyne’s soulful rendition of the song.

