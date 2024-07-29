Premier Alan Winde opens Western Cape 7th Administration Parliament

Premier to deliver his address at the official opening of the first session of 7th Administration of Western Cape Provincial Parliament

On Wednesday, 31 July 2024, Premier Alan Winde will address the residents of the Western Cape at the official opening of the first session of the 7th Administration of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP).

“It is my honour to be able to address the residents of our remarkable province to outline the plans we have developed to take the achievements of the 6th administration of our government forward, with renewed purpose and dedication,” Premier stated.

He added, “Our government along with our partners have achieved so much over the past 5 years but we have much more that we still need to do for our residents.”

Date: Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Time: 10:45 am

Venue: WCPP Chamber, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town

There will be an opportunity for media interviews after the official proceedings. Media wishing to attend can kindly RSVP Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier at 083 627 7246 or Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za