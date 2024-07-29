Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,838 in the last 365 days.

Premier Alan Winde opens Western Cape 7th Administration Parliament

Premier to deliver his address at the official opening of the first session of 7th Administration of Western Cape Provincial Parliament

On Wednesday, 31 July 2024, Premier Alan Winde will address the residents of the Western Cape at the official opening of the first session of the 7th Administration of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP).

“It is my honour to be able to address the residents of our remarkable province to outline the plans we have developed to take the achievements of the 6th administration of our government forward, with renewed purpose and dedication,” Premier stated.

He added, “Our government along with our partners have achieved so much over the past 5 years but we have much more that we still need to do for our residents.”

Date: Wednesday, 31 July 2024 
Time: 10:45 am 
Venue: WCPP Chamber, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town 

There will be an opportunity for media interviews after the official proceedings. Media wishing to attend can kindly RSVP Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier at 083 627 7246 or Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

You just read:

Premier Alan Winde opens Western Cape 7th Administration Parliament

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more