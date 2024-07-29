MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini urges Gauteng residents to download Gauteng Panic Button

MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini urges Gauteng residents to download the Gauteng Panic Button

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has made a commitment to prioritize the safety and security of Gauteng communities. As part of this commitment, the provincial government launched an e-apanic button called Gauteng Panic Button.

The panic button has been created to fight against crime and persistent issues of domestic violence in Gauteng. It is a free to use service and the response team is fully equipped to assist residents in time of need.

MEC for Gauteng Department of e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini encourages all residents to use this free resource. "The Gauteng Panic Button is a testament to the progress made by the provincial government to create a safer environment for everyone in the province. By downloading and using this app, you can protect yourself and your loved ones in times of emergency”.

The Panic Button initiative offers both a physical device and an electronic version that is available as an App. The Gauteng Panic Button app, is available for download on Android and iOS platforms, providing a convenient and accessible way for all residents to stay safe.

"The Gauteng Panic Button is not just a tool; it's a lifeline. It is an initiative by the Gauteng Provincial Government to ensure that all our residents are safe at all times," emphasizes MEC Dhlamini.

How to Download and Register for the Gauteng Panic Button App

Go to Google Play or the App Store: Search for "Gauteng Panic Button." Look for the blue icon labeled "Crime Prevention Panic Button Gauteng."

Press Install: Download the app to your device.

Open the App: Once installed, open the app to start the registration process.

Enter Your Phone Number: Provide your phone number and press "Submit." You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) via SMS.

Enter the OTP: Input the OTP and press "Submit."

Complete Your Profile: Enter your name, surname, phone number, and email (email is optional). Accept the terms and conditions to complete your registration.

For more information contact: Sithembiso Ndlovu on 072 183 8922, sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za