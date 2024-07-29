It is now our patriotic duty to Buy American made products and stop supporting our enemies!

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: FTC Rule Change Makes "Made in USA" and "Manufactured in USA" Claims Equivalent.The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently announced a significant rule change that will impact the labeling of products made in the United States. The new rule states that the claim of "Manufactured in USA" is now equivalent to "Made in USA," making it easier for consumers to identify and support American-made products. This change comes as a result of the FTC's efforts to provide more clarity and consistency in labeling requirements.According to the FTC, a product can now be labeled as "Made in USA" if it is "all or virtually all" made in the United States, including its parts and processing. Previously, the label "Manufactured in USA" was used for products that were assembled in the US but contained some foreign components. This change will eliminate confusion for both businesses and consumers, as the two labels were often used interchangeably.With this new rule in place, it is now more important than ever for consumers to have access to a reliable source for American made products. One of the websites that provides a comprehensive directory of products American-made products is MadeInUSA.com, The website features a wide range of categories, from clothing and home goods to electronics and pet supplies."We are thrilled about the FTC's rule change and believe it will have a positive impact on the American manufacturing industry," says D.M.Buckner, founder of MadeInUSA.com. "Our website has always been dedicated to promoting and supporting American-made products, and we are proud to provide a platform for businesses and consumers to connect. With this new rule, we hope to see an increase in demand for American-made products and a boost to the US economy."The FTC's rule change and the availability of MadeInUSA.com will provide consumers with a clear path to support American made products. By choosing to purchase products made in the USA, consumers can help create jobs and support local businesses. It is committed to promoting and supporting American-made products and is excited to see the positive impact of the FTC's rule change.

