Injured Hiker at Greeley Ponds

Sgt. Heidi Murphy

603-744-5470

July 28, 2024

Livermore, NH – At approximately 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2024, a report of an injured hiker came into 911 via text from the Greeley Ponds Trail. A 35-year-old Massachusetts man had sustained injuries from falling on wet, slippery mud along the trail. At the time of the fall, he was carrying his young son in an attempt to cross a wooden board section of the trail. Unfortunately he lost his balance and fell, causing serious non-life-threatening injuries. His son was uninjured. Thanks to a Good Samaritan passing by, the party was able to use her cell phone to send a rescue text to 911 and request assistance. The hiker was identified as Michael Kelly of Foxborough, MA.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team hiked just over a half mile to Kelly’s location arriving at 1:05 p.m. They stabilized his injuries and arrived back at the trailhead at approximately 2:10 p.m. Due to the Lin-Wood Ambulance being tied up with other emergencies, personnel from the Campton-Thornton Ambulance brought Kelly to Concord Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.